Peak of the Mountain in Last Epoch is a Unique gear item that will be essential to complete certain endgame builds in the game. Being an RPG, farming for pieces of equipment such as weapons and gear sets to get stronger is a core part of the gameplay.

Your build in Last Epoch heavily depends on the stat boosts and passives these gear pieces provide and can be a game-changer while engaging in endgame fights.

Keep reading to find out how and where you can find the Peak of the Mountain in Last Epoch and what minimum level your character needs to be to equip and use it.

Where to find Peak of the Mountain in Last Epoch?

You can farm the Peak of the Mountain in Last Epoch from the Lightless Arbor dungeon. The final boss in this dungeon has a high chance of dropping this Unique equipment when you defeat it. Although it's not 100 percent guaranteed to drop the Peak of the Mountain, you can obtain it after a few runs.

This headgear is one of the best Unique in the game as it can become an essential piece of equipment for Last Epoch builds relying on High Crit attacks. The Peak of the Mountain increases your Critical Strike Chance by 240 to 290 percent while boosting certain attributes.

However, the main problem that you will run into is going through this dungeon and reaching the boss itself. You can get a key for the Lightless Arbor dungeon via the following methods:

Monolith of Fate bosses have a higher chance of dropping a key to the endgame dungeons

You can also get the keys by killing normal enemies, but it is rare and has a low chance of dropping.

The Lighless Arbor dungeon is also quite difficult as it is dark with minimal light sources, and enemies gain Damage and Resistance boosts when they stay out of the light. You will have to be very careful as the Pyre Amber, which will accompany you in this dungeon, will have its area reduced when you take damage.

After dealing with the enemies and reaching the end of the Lightless Arbor, you can defeat the final boss called The Mountain Beneath, and if you are lucky, you will get the Peak of the Mountain in Last Epoch.

What is the Minimum Required Level to use Peak of the Mountain?

The Peak of the Mountain is one of the many endgame gears in Last Epoch. The stats for it will heavily depend on the LP or Legendary Potential of the equipment, but you can equip it when you reach level 12.

