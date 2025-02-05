How to get the Tablet of Ruin artifact in Destiny 2 Heresy

Tablet of Ruin in Destiny 2 Heresy is the primary artifact for perks. This artifact will be everyone's source of getting bonuses on top of having base power and unlocking several perks to counter Champion enemies. Some of the perks will also help synergize with elemental weapons and abilities required for build-crafting.

This article lists the basics for getting the Tablet of Ruin artifact, and how to unlock it early in Episode Heresy.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Episode Heresy story.

Tablet of Ruin artifact guide in Destiny 2 Heresy

You must complete a series of prologue missions in Episode Heresy to get the Artifact. The missions are called Espial and Recce. They will take you through the terraformed EDZ at first, followed by the poisoned Dreadnaught. These two missions are part of the primary 'Echoed Warnings' questline of Act I Heresy.

After opening the game for the first time in the season, you will encounter a cutscene. Next, open the Quest tab, select Echoed Warnings, and launch the mission.

Echoed Warnings in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Start by going through the new terrains of EDZ, and follow the objective marker at all times. Your first task is to destroy three Taken Blights floating in the air. Defeat the enemies as well and a new path should form.

Taken Blights in EDZ (Image via Destiny 2)

Next, follow the marker, and jump down from the bridge, just before entering the tunnel. This should lead you to the final Taken Ogre boss of Espial. The boss is named Gorkall, The Gatekeeper. Follow the mechanics of shooting three Blights, defeating the boss, and taking the portal inside the Ascendant Plane.

The marker below the bridge in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Inside the Plane, follow the marker again, and keep ascending. You can die multiple times here, so take your time and navigate through the platforms. Once you are on the top, go through another portal, and you will find yourself inside the Dreadnaught.

Inside the Ascendant Plane of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The task here is to follow a signal via the marker until you encounter a boss, followed by a cutscene. The cutscene shows Eris Morn getting impaled and dragged by a Subjugator, with The Drifter following them.

Subjugator impaling Eris Morn in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Defeat the boss, interact with the Tablet of Ruin, and follow the objective marker again. While you do have the Tablet, the Artifact slot in your character screen remains locked for now.

Tablet of Ruin in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

After a while, you will encounter multiple Taken Eyes that inflict a debuff called Suffocating Pain (up to 10 stacks). Avoid these eyes, follow the marker, and head to the main arena. Note that this area will restrict your respawn.

Taken eyes inflicting debuff in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Subjugator boss will be in the final arena, performing multiple attacks on you. Look for the Taken blights on floating Pyramid structures and destroy them to make the enemies disappear. Interact with Drifter's corpse to revive him and then wait for the cutscene.

The Subjugator boss (Image via Bungie)

You must now head to Eris' apartment in the Last City. Go past the Ramen shop, take a left, and interact with the door. After entering her apartment, interact with the table in the middle and you'll hear Eris Morn's dialogue through the recorder.

Once done, look for a T-shaped tablet opposite the table. Interact with the tablet, and the artifact will be given to you.

Tablet of Ruin artifact (Image via Bungie)

Open your character screen to check if Tablet of Ruin is under the Ghost Shell section. If it is, you can accumulate EXPs from seasonal challenges and hoarded bounties.

