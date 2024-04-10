How to get Uncut Diamonds in OSRS

Uncut Diamonds in OSRS hold significant value as precious gems essential for advancing your Crafting Skill. Once the appropriate Crafting level is obtained, you can transform these gems into Diamonds using a chisel. These Diamonds become particularly important for gaining access to the Zanaris marketplace after completing the Lost City questline. So, acquiring Uncut Diamonds in OSRS becomes crucial for advancing your character's progression in the game.
This guide covers everything you need to know to obtain Uncut Diamonds in OSRS, including ways to obtain this precious gem.
Where to find Uncut Diamonds in OSRS
Mining
The most straightforward method of obtaining Uncut Diamonds in OSRS is through Mining, which necessitates a skill level of 40 and the completion of the Shilo Village quest. This quest involves quelling a vengeful spirit that poses a threat to the village located in the southern area of Karamja. Completing this quest not only grants access to Shilo Village but also unlocks its convenient cart system.
By gaining entry to Shilo Village, you can mine Uncut Diamonds from gem rocks. Overall, Mining holds a prominent position in the OSRS skill tier list, so it's recommended to focus on leveling up this skill.
Monster drops
Acquiring Uncut Diamonds in OSRS through monster drops is possible but limited to creatures with access to the rare drop table. This table is accessible solely to medium to high-level monsters. Uncut Diamonds have a drop rate of only 1.56% within this table, making this method notably time-consuming and grind-intensive.
Gem shop
You can also buy Uncut Diamonds in OSRS from a Gem shop. TzHaar-Hur-Rin's Ore and Gem Store in Mor Ul Rek stocks six Uncut Diamonds. It is the sole Gem shop where you can obtain this valuable gem.
Minigame
In the Tai Bwo Wannai Cleanup minigame, there is a chance to mine three random uncut gems, ranging from Opal to Diamond. However, this method is infrequent and unreliable for acquiring Uncut Diamonds.
Wall Safes
Another method to obtain Uncut Diamonds in OSRS is by cracking Wall Safes in the Rogue's Den. However, achieving this requires a Thieving skill level of 50.
Quest rewards
An Uncut Diamond is a reward obtained upon completing the Troll Romance quest and can also be dropped by the Slagilith during the One Small Favour quest.
Random events
Here are the random events that can also drop Uncut Diamonds as rewards and their drop rates:
- Certers: 1.33% for one Uncut Diamond
- Evil twin: 25% for two to four Uncut Diamonds
- Mysterious Old Man: 1.33% for one Uncut Diamond
- Pillory: 1.67% for one Uncut Diamond
- Prison Pete: 13.3% for three Uncut Diamonds
- Rick Turpentine: 1.33% for one Uncut Diamond
Managing Miscellania
Lastly, you can also acquire Uncut Diamonds in OSRS by assigning residents of the island to Fishing and Mining in the Managing Miscellania repeatable activity.
You can also check out our article on the recently released expansion of Valrlamore Part One in OSRS.
More on MMORPGs:
5 best MMORPGs with fishing minigames || 5 MMORPGs to play while waiting for GTA 6 || 5 most anticipated MMORPGs