How to get Uncut Diamonds in OSRS

Uncut Diamonds in OSRS hold significant value as precious gems essential for advancing your Crafting Skill. Once the appropriate Crafting level is obtained, you can transform these gems into Diamonds using a chisel. These Diamonds become particularly important for gaining access to the Zanaris marketplace after completing the Lost City questline. So, acquiring Uncut Diamonds in OSRS becomes crucial for advancing your character's progression in the game.

This guide covers everything you need to know to obtain Uncut Diamonds in OSRS, including ways to obtain this precious gem.

Where to find Uncut Diamonds in OSRS

Mining

Mining is a skill in OSRS (Image via Jagex)

The most straightforward method of obtaining Uncut Diamonds in OSRS is through Mining, which necessitates a skill level of 40 and the completion of the Shilo Village quest. This quest involves quelling a vengeful spirit that poses a threat to the village located in the southern area of Karamja. Completing this quest not only grants access to Shilo Village but also unlocks its convenient cart system.

By gaining entry to Shilo Village, you can mine Uncut Diamonds from gem rocks. Overall, Mining holds a prominent position in the OSRS skill tier list, so it's recommended to focus on leveling up this skill.

Monster drops

Only medium to high-level monsters can access the rare drop table. (Image via Jagex)

Acquiring Uncut Diamonds in OSRS through monster drops is possible but limited to creatures with access to the rare drop table. This table is accessible solely to medium to high-level monsters. Uncut Diamonds have a drop rate of only 1.56% within this table, making this method notably time-consuming and grind-intensive.

Gem shop

The TzHaar-Hur-Run's Ore and Gem Store in OSRS. (Image via Jagex)

You can also buy Uncut Diamonds in OSRS from a Gem shop. TzHaar-Hur-Rin's Ore and Gem Store in Mor Ul Rek stocks six Uncut Diamonds. It is the sole Gem shop where you can obtain this valuable gem.

Minigame

The Tai Bwo Wannai Cleanup minigame in OSRS. (Image via Jagex)

In the Tai Bwo Wannai Cleanup minigame, there is a chance to mine three random uncut gems, ranging from Opal to Diamond. However, this method is infrequent and unreliable for acquiring Uncut Diamonds.

Wall Safes

The Wall Safes can be found in the lobby of the Rogue's Den. (Image via Jagex)

Another method to obtain Uncut Diamonds in OSRS is by cracking Wall Safes in the Rogue's Den. However, achieving this requires a Thieving skill level of 50.

Quest rewards

You can also acquire Uncut Diamonds from various quests as rewards. (Image via Jagex)

An Uncut Diamond is a reward obtained upon completing the Troll Romance quest and can also be dropped by the Slagilith during the One Small Favour quest.

Random events

There are numerous random events in OSRS (Image via Jagex)

Here are the random events that can also drop Uncut Diamonds as rewards and their drop rates:

Certers: 1.33% for one Uncut Diamond

1.33% for one Uncut Diamond Evil twin: 25% for two to four Uncut Diamonds

25% for two to four Uncut Diamonds Mysterious Old Man: 1.33% for one Uncut Diamond

1.33% for one Uncut Diamond Pillory: 1.67% for one Uncut Diamond

1.67% for one Uncut Diamond Prison Pete: 13.3% for three Uncut Diamonds

13.3% for three Uncut Diamonds Rick Turpentine: 1.33% for one Uncut Diamond

Managing Miscellania

Advisor Ghrim is the main NPC in the Managing Miscellania repeatable activity. (Image via Jagex)

Lastly, you can also acquire Uncut Diamonds in OSRS by assigning residents of the island to Fishing and Mining in the Managing Miscellania repeatable activity.

