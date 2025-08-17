How to get Weed Stems in Grounded 2

Weed Stem is a vital early-game resource in Grounded 2, used for crafting essential structures for progressing the game. It can be acquired by chopping down Dandelions or Husky Weeds growing throughout the Brookhollow Park. Luckily, you won’t have to venture too far, as they are a common resource and easy to find.

Let’s find out where to collect Weed Stems from in Grounded 2, but before you get to chopping, you must grab the Omni-Tool from the Snackbar Outpost.

How to find Dandelion and Husky Weed in Grounded 2

Weed Stems can be acquired by chopping down Dandelions (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

As mentioned, Dandelion and Husky Weed are common types of grass growing across the park. You can find both of these outside the Snackbar Outpost. Grab the Omni-Tool from the wall inside if you don’t have one and start chopping.

The Dandelion only requires a level 1 Omni-Axe and drops six Weed Stems. Husky Weed, however, requires a level 2 Omni-Axe, but drops a lot more pieces. To upgrade the tool, visit any Ranger Station. The resource cost for going from level 1 to 2 is relatively lower than other upgrades and is well worth the investment.

However, carrying them around is the tricky part. Weed Stem is one of the resource items that you’ll need to carry on your shoulder, just like Grass Planks. While carrying the Weed Stems, you are also vulnerable to attacks, and all of your actions apart from moving are restricted.

Tips for Collecting Weed Stems in Grounded 2

Use your buggy to carry more Weed Stems (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Farming Weed Stems may seem like a hassle, especially when you can only carry five at a time. However, there are a few ways to increase efficiency. Consuming the Worker's Comp will increase the haul capacity by 2, allowing you to pick up all the stems dropped from chopping Dandelion.

Worker's Comp can be made using a smoothie station after unlocking it by analyzing Red Ant Mandible. It can use multiple bases, but the result remains the same. Here’s the crafting recipe:

Red Ant Parts x1

Red Ant 1

Red Ant Mandibles 1x

Grub Sludge/Gum Nugget/Chocolate Chunk x1 (any one of the resources)

However, an even better solution is to use your Ant Buggy. It can carry up to 12 Weed Stems while also keeping you safe from other bugs. One of the early quests in Ground 2 will have you steal an ant’s egg to craft your first buggy.

