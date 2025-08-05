All Ranger Station locations in Grounded 2

Survival in Grounded 2 depends on your ability to set up bases all across the map. But determining which location is suitable and resource packed can be properly done once you've reached your first Ranger Station. These shops and research facilities are inside Outposts, allowing you to upgrade your Omni Tool. Finding these Ranger Stations in the park is crucial for launching a controlled exploration deeper into the wilds.

In this guide, we will break down how to get to each of the Ranger Stations and what you benefit from them in Grounded 2.

How to find all the Ranger Stations in Grounded 2

There are nine Ranger Stations to discover in Blookhollow Park, scattered across the map. Finding these Outposts will give you access to the Ranger Station and Ranger Analyzer, which will help you unlock new resources, better upgrades, and new recipes. Ranger Outposts also possess multiple accommodations built in them, like beds, water coolers, and workbenches. Here’s how you can get to each of them:

1) Ranger Outpost: Snackbar

Snackbar is the first outpost you encounter in Grounded 2 (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

This is the first Ranger Outpost you arrive at during the tutorial phase of Grounded 2. You can find it right outside the Snackbar shack, just beyond the Onboarding Facility. Here, you will have access to your Omni-Tool, which you will get at the Ranger Station.

You will be able to keep yourselves safe from outside dangers in these Outposts.

The Snackbar Ranger Station is where your journey truly begins, and it is also a suitable location to craft your first shelter.

2) Ranger Outpost: Ice Cream Cart

Traversing the Ice Cream Cart can be tricky, so equip cold-resistance armor and mutation (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

This Ranger Outpost can be found just southwest of the Ice Cream Cart, in a muddy spot. It's one of the smaller Outposts but offers some of the higher-tier resources. With all the usual amenities available in the outpost, it can be a solid foothold to launch exploration in this cold biome.

3) Ranger Outpost: Ceremony

This outpost is in an alcove east of the Headless BURG.L. (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

This outpost can be found in an opening surrounded by rocks, east of the Headless BURG.L. If you want a primary base in Grounded 2, the Ceremony Ranger Outpost is a prime spot to build one. Be careful of the O.R.C. Orb Weaver, which guards the area.

4) Ranger Outpost: Fire Pit

You can find the Outpostnorthwest of the Yoked Girth Magazine Ad. (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

You can spot this Ranger Outpost southeast of the Fire Pit, near the Sprinkler. The sprinkler is just south of the firewood near the black rock with the Yoked Girth Magazine Ad.

This outpost also has the usual workbenches and Research Station along with beds, a water cooler, and storage units.

5) Ranger Outpost: Trash Bags

You can find the outpost in a clearing near the Snackbar shack by the trash bag (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

You can locate this outpost near the trash bags to the right side of the Snackbar Shack. This Ranger Outpost is equipped with all the usual amenities, but no bed is available, so you will have to craft a Lean-to (requires 3x Clover Leaf and 2x Sprig) if you need to rest here.

6) Ranger Outpost: Flower Beds

You can reach this Outpost from outside the Statue area as well as within (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

While the Outpost is located inside the Statue region, you can find a backdoor at the border, which will lead you into the Statue area. The back door is directly at the edge of the map, to the east of the Croquet Ball (northern Grass Games area).

During the Networking quest, you can reach this Ranger Outpost, but it is tricky, for you need to travel through either the Southern or Northern Ascent tunnel entrances to reach this location while avoiding larger predators. The Outpost entry is east of the Blue Wiffle Ball on the steps to the Statue. Be careful while exploring this area; it's full of O.R.C. critters.

7) Ranger Outpost: Pine Hill

To reach the Pine Hill outpost, go staight west from the Cooler on the picnic table. (image via Obsidian Entertainment)

This one can be spotted near the base of the Pine Tree, northwest of the Picnic Table. Just like every other Ranger Outpost, you will find all the required amenities to upgrade and improve your gear in this location.

8) Ranger Outpost: Rose Garden

Travel south fromn the Statue to find the outpost inside the rose bushes (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Like the Flower Bed outpost, traversing to the Rose Garden Outpost is difficult and full of hostile critters. It’s on the far south side of the Statue, hidden among the rose bushes.

9) Ranger Outpost: Statue

The outpost is just south of the red ribbon by the Statue boundary, northeast of the Empty Terrarium (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Located in the wall of the Statue region, you can spot it in the far northeast side of the Empty Terrarium.

This is another way to enter the Statue area in Grounded 2, but it’s guarded by O.R.C Mosquitoes. Like other outposts, you can find upgrade stations and lootable chests here with a good amount of loot in them.

Finding and reclaiming the Ranger Outpost can be a solid ground for resting and upgrading your gear while exploring deeper into Brookehollow Park.

