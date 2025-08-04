How to get and use the Sizzling Key in Grounded 2

The Sizzling Key can be acquired after the end of the Networking main story quest in Grounded 2. It is used to unlock a chest in the Pine Hills region. Acquiring it is difficult and tricky as you need to defeat the final boss and their pet and look for the key in the adjacent rooms.
In this guide, we will break down how to acquire the Sizzling Key and what to do with it in Grounded 2.
How to get the Sizzling Key in Grounded 2
During the Networking Story Quest in Act One, you will be pitted against the Stranger and his pet Wolf Spider. This is a tough boss, especially if you are underprepared. Once you have defeated him and his pet, you will need to search the nearby rooms.
The key is atop the desk beside the Optical Disk in a room just by the boss room; make sure to take it before you leave, or you will have to make the journey all over again.
How to use the Sizzling Key
You need the Sizzling Key to open a specific chest found near the Pine Hill area near the Picnic Table. Before going there, make sure you have upgraded your Omni-Shovel to Tier 2.
Tier 2 Omni Shovel crafting resources:
- 1x Northern Scorpion Stinger
- 2x Pine Needle
- 3000x Science
The chest is buried in the Pine Hill region and needs to be dug up. It is to the west of the Sprinkler and the Ranger Outpost: Pine Hill.
The chest is behind a blockade of dried roots. Use your Ant Buggy to climb up and chomp through the blockade.
Follow the path going north, and you will come across some rocks with a few spider eggs beside them. Climb the rocks, and you will spot two converging roots at the foot of the tree.
Once there, you can climb down the small gap between the roots and find the glowing spot where the chest is buried.
Use the Tier 2 Omni-Shovel to dig up the chest and open it using the Sizzling Key.
Rewards from the treasure chest
You get 2x Spicy Globs from the treasure chest, which are important ingredients in crafting the Spicy Coaltana. It is a Tier 3 weapon that inflicts heat damage, just like the cold damage of the Ice Sickles.
To craft the Spicy Coltana, you will need:
- 2x Spicy Glob
- 5x EverChar Coal Chunk
- 4x Wolf Spider Chunk
So, if you want an extremely powerful weapon in Grounded 2, getting the Sizzling Key is crucial for acquiring the rare resources.
