How to get and use the Sizzling Key in Grounded 2

The Sizzling Key can be acquired after the end of the Networking main story quest in Grounded 2. It is used to unlock a chest in the Pine Hills region. Acquiring it is difficult and tricky as you need to defeat the final boss and their pet and look for the key in the adjacent rooms.

Ad

In this guide, we will break down how to acquire the Sizzling Key and what to do with it in Grounded 2.

Also Read: How to survive heat and cold temperatures in Grounded 2

How to get the Sizzling Key in Grounded 2

During the Networking Story Quest in Act One, you will be pitted against the Stranger and his pet Wolf Spider. This is a tough boss, especially if you are underprepared. Once you have defeated him and his pet, you will need to search the nearby rooms.

Ad

Trending

The Sizzling Key can be found on top of the desk in one of the side rooms during the Networking quest. (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

The key is atop the desk beside the Optical Disk in a room just by the boss room; make sure to take it before you leave, or you will have to make the journey all over again.

Ad

How to use the Sizzling Key

The buried chest is located to the west of the Sprinkler in the Pine Hill region. (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

You need the Sizzling Key to open a specific chest found near the Pine Hill area near the Picnic Table. Before going there, make sure you have upgraded your Omni-Shovel to Tier 2.

Ad

Tier 2 Omni Shovel crafting resources:

1x Northern Scorpion Stinger

2x Pine Needle

3000x Science

The chest is buried in the Pine Hill region and needs to be dug up. It is to the west of the Sprinkler and the Ranger Outpost: Pine Hill.

The chest is behind a blockade of dried roots. Use your Ant Buggy to climb up and chomp through the blockade.

Climb on top of the root behind the red mushrooms and look for a cave at the base of the tree. (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Follow the path going north, and you will come across some rocks with a few spider eggs beside them. Climb the rocks, and you will spot two converging roots at the foot of the tree.

Ad

Once there, you can climb down the small gap between the roots and find the glowing spot where the chest is buried.

The chest is right under the rubble inside the root cavern. (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Use the Tier 2 Omni-Shovel to dig up the chest and open it using the Sizzling Key.

Ad

Also read: All Milk Molar (and Mega Milk Molar) locations in Grounded 2

Rewards from the treasure chest

You get 2x Spicy Globs from the treasure chest, which are important ingredients in crafting the Spicy Coaltana. It is a Tier 3 weapon that inflicts heat damage, just like the cold damage of the Ice Sickles.

To craft the Spicy Coltana, you will need:

2x Spicy Glob

5x EverChar Coal Chunk

4x Wolf Spider Chunk

Ad

So, if you want an extremely powerful weapon in Grounded 2, getting the Sizzling Key is crucial for acquiring the rare resources.

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jagaran Dutta Jagaran is an MMO and ARPG writer at Sportskeeda. His involvement in the gaming industry also includes working as a concept artist and as a narrative designer.

At age of nine, Halo: Combat Evolved kicked off his love for the medium. He looks back fondly on the times he visited cyber cafes, watching the older boys playing the game and shouting, "Master Chief!"

If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into the breathtaking world of Halo.

He admires Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell for his engaging dialogue and gameplay as well as his critical thinking regardless of how much he loves the game, which encouraged him to spend countless hours in games and technically analyze them.

In his free time, he enjoys writing books, cooking, sketching, and the occasional game of football. Know More