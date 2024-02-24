How to perform a Hostile Takeover in Skull and Bones.

A Hostile Takeover in Skull and Bones is an exciting PvPvE event in which you attempt to take another player's Manufacturing Territory while defending yourself against opposing ships and rival pirates. You can access these events on reaching Infamy rank in Skull and Bones, as you will receive a message from Yanita Nara, following which you can manufacture Pieces of Eight.

This article aims to go over how a player can perform a Hostile Takeover in Skull and Bones.

What is a Hostile Takeover in Skull and Bones

A Hostile Takeover is a world event in Skull and Bones where players need to damage a Manufacturing Territory while competing against other players doing the same. It rewards players who deal the highest damage on the territory and generates Pieces of Eight for them, which is a valuable resource in Skull and Bones.

Starting a Hostile Takeover in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft/YouTube-Game Trailers & Guides)

Hostile Takeover: How to win

Players are recommended to take their best DPS ships, like a Padewakang, since they have the potential to create an explosion with their perk and target the defences of the area.

To take over the place, you must defeat both AI foes and PvP players in the region.

The winner of the event is determined by who defeats the most foes during the event.

Killing other players participating in the event will reduce the number of opponents they may have to defeat.

Some challenges that players face in a Hostile Takeover are:

Defense against hostile ships, since the conquered player and other pirates may assault you in an attempt to recover the Manufacturing Territory.

Destroying defensive towers in the Manufacturing Territory as they will deal damage in the Hostile Takeover to a player and mark your capture progress.

Other pirates, who might be participating in the conflict, attempting to capture the territory for themselves.

A successful takeover in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft/YouTube-Game Trailers & Guides)

Rewards that players can get after a successful Hostile Takeover:

Players can dictate the Manufacturing Territory's production as this generates revenue for them to utilize in the game.

They are rewarded with Pieces of Eight which help unlock high-quality gear from the Helm.

Players need to ensure they have a high Infamy level, select a high DPS ship, and prepare for the Manufacturing Territory ahead of time. Players can focus on removing the Tower defences to speed up the Hostile Takeover in Skull and Bones. Combining the destruction of the towers while defending yourself from hostile ships is a priority. Every pirate is on their own on the high seas.

