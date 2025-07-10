How to start the Enclave quest in Fallout 76

The Enclave is a pre-Great War military faction in Fallout 76. Operated by military generals and also the President of the United States, it functioned as a pseudo-government of sorts. However, when the bombs fell, the factions vanished and fled into their concealed bunker in Appalachia.

Fast forward to the current timeline, there are no survivors aside from MODUS (the AI), who now seeks to swell the ranks of the Enclave by recruiting Vault Dwellers, namely, you.

That said, here's how to kick off the Enclave quest in Fallout 76 and be initiated into the ranks.

Start the Enclave quest in Fallout 76 by venturing into the Abandoned Waste Dump

Deal with the Deathclaws before exploring (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@finalrender1151)

To join the merry Enclave, you'll have to venture into the Abandoned Waste Dump. As you can imagine, it's not the prettiest place to be. Located within, you'll encounter two level 20 Deathclaws. Deal with them, and explore until you come across a secret elevator.

Of course, you won't be able to access it just yet. You're not part of the Enclave, but your luck is about to change soon. To the left of the elevator entrance, a short distance away, you'll find a dead individual. Upon inspection, the Quest "Bunker Buster" will begin.

Deathclaw Nests are not a nice place to end up (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@finalrender1151)

Remember to collect the Operation Summary–Blackwell Holotape from the dead Agent and the Bypass Holotape from the Deathclaw Nest. Go back into the elevator and play them to gain access to the Enclave bunker. Here's what you need to do to complete the Bunker Buster Quest:

Head to the Abandoned Waste Dump, located on the far east side of The Mire.

Once inside the Cavern, deal with the Deathclaws and look for the Agent’s body.

Take the Operation Summary–Blackwell Holotape.

Search the Deathclaw Nest in the cave to acquire the Bypass Holotape.

Play the Bypass Holotape inside the broken elevator.

Next, turn off the Laser Grid, throw the circuit breaker in the laundry room, open the air duct above the generator, and activate the circuit conduit in the upstairs vents.

Find the dead senator’s office.

Unlock the hidden safe (Passcode - 417604).

Take the Whitespring Bunker Card, located behind the painting of a ship.

With this complete, you're halfway to being initiated into the Enclave. Next, you'll need to head over to the Whitespring Resort (which is also a good place to acquire some Salt). Using the access card obtained earlier, you'll be able to enter the bunker. Once inside, talk to MODUS, and you'll be given two tasks, part of the Quest "One Of Us" to test your mettle:

Hack the SIGINT system terminal

Reconnect the Enclave satellite

For the first one, you'll have to go to the Signal Intelligence Base. Eliminate the Protection Watchers and Robobrain Tacticians to reach the control room and insert the tape into the terminal.

Look out for the falling package! (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@finalrender1151)

Next, you'll have to go to the National Radio Research Center’s roof and attach the satellite module to the panel. Don't leave the area until you see a meteor-like object crashing into the ground. It'll contain Beacons: Orbital Scan and Orbital Strike. You'll find these useful in combat.

Finally, once ready, go back to the Whitespring Bunker and report to MODUS. The AI will promote you to an official Enclave member and will grant you access to classified locations within the bunker itself. You'll also gain access to exclusive gear such as the Stealth Boy Mark III, the Enclave Plasma Gun, and the Enclave officer uniform.

