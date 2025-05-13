How to tame Deinotherium in ARK Survival Ascended?

ARK Survival Ascended features many formidable prehistoric and mythological beings for you to tame, among them is the ancient elephant-like being called the Deinotherium. These gigantic mammals are renowned for their incredible strength and herd behaviour, so you might want to have them at your party. It is added to the game via the ARK Additions mod.

Before acquiring this ancient mammal, you need to know its moveset, behaviour, and most importantly, how to tame it. After all, this ancient elephant has a unique taming mechanic that you must master. Here we are with the guide to answer all those important questions related to this creature in ARK Survival Ascended.

How do you find a Deinotherium in ARK Survival Ascended?

Deinotherium in ARK (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Deinotheriums are typically found roaming in herds of 5 to 7 individuals. These herds are often located in open plains and forested regions on the Island and the Center. You should usually look for forests near large rivers, where you might also find Brontosaurus and Rexes.

These prehistoric creatures show aggressive behavior when you try approaching them, and will collectively defend against any incoming threat. Moreover, you should only go looking for these ancient animal-like beings after reaching in-game level 95.

ARK Survival Ascended Deinotherium taming guide

Deniotherium is one of the difficult creatures to tame in the game, especially due to its immense strength and always being found in a herd. Although the Denotherium Saddle unlocks at level 85, you shouldn't approach until reaching level 95.

If you are at Level 95, equip one or two sets of Flak armor and a spare Ghillie armor set. Most importantly, you should carry Beer Jars, the object required to tame this elephant-like creature. Now with every required item in inventory, you should follow the steps below to tame it.

Since they move in a herd, you should separate your desired Deinotherium from the group. Try eliminating the others to reduce the risk of collective aggression while taming.

Put the Beer Jar in the last slot of your hot bar and slowly approach the isolated Deinotherium. It will soon sniff the air to search for the beer scent. Once it detects the smell is coming from you, it will turn towards you and exhibit specific behaviors.

It's important to understand the specific movements to progress further. After all, its ear and trunk positions convey its mood. 1) Ears Out indicates a calm state, and it's safe to proceed. 2) Ears Out & Trunk Extended signifies agitation, and avoid approaching. 3) Ears Out & Trunk Retracted is the sign to feed.

indicates a calm state, and it's safe to proceed. 2) signifies agitation, and avoid approaching. 3) is the sign to feed. Once you see the Ear Out & Trunk Retracted sign, move under its head to offer the Beer Jar. Now, you should continue this for the creature to remain calm until taming is complete.

What's the console command to spawn Deinotherium in ARK Survival Ascended?

Aside from the abovementioned method of taming this prehistoric beast, you can also cheat your way to get one using console commands. The following console commands are available to spawn a tamed Deinotherium at Level 150:

cheat gmsummon "DeinotheriumASA_Character_BP_C" 150

cheat summon DeinotheriumASA_Character_BP_C

admincheat sdf Deinotherium 1 150

All Deinotherium Abilities and Controls

This ancient mammal in ARK Survival Ascended isn't just a tanky mount, it's also a powerful utility creature with unique herd-based abilities and battlefield utility. Here's a breakdown of its known abilities and control scheme:

Rally Call: The rally call gives a power buff to every allied Deinotherium nearby. The buff lasts for 35 seconds and can be used every 50 seconds. However, it won't work if a male is giving the Rally Call and another male is nearby.

The rally call gives a power buff to every allied Deinotherium nearby. The buff lasts for 35 seconds and can be used every 50 seconds. However, it won't work if a male is giving the Rally Call and another male is nearby. Trunk Swipe: It swipes its trunk to deal a good amount of damage. It is useful for harvesting corpses and high-quality wood. This attack can be used every 5 seconds.

It swipes its trunk to deal a good amount of damage. It is useful for harvesting corpses and high-quality wood. This attack can be used every 5 seconds. Stomp: Causes area-of-effect damage and can stun or push back smaller creatures. Excellent for clearing paths and disabling swarming enemies. You can use it every 0.45 seconds.

Causes area-of-effect damage and can stun or push back smaller creatures. Excellent for clearing paths and disabling swarming enemies. You can use it every 0.45 seconds. Roar: This ancient elephant-like creature can also use roar, but it has no significant effect on the gameplay.

Now that you know its abilities, look at the controls below for different control inputs to use in-game.

Action PC Xbox PlayStation Switch Stomp Left Click RT R2 ZR Trunk Swipe Right Click LT L2 ZL Rally Call C R3 (Press) R3 (Press) R3 (Press) Roar Ctrl - - -

