How To Get the Cryptcanon Vestments Mythic in Elder Scrolls Online

Cryptcanon Vestments is one of the three Mythic items introduced in the Elder Scrolls Online Necrom Chapter, alongside the Velothi Ur-Mage's Amulet and the Esoteric Environment Greaves. It grants exceptionally powerful stats that players actively seek to increase their character's power. Unlike the Velothi Ur-Mage's Amulet, it does not particularly excel in one class, so players with varying classes can pick this up for their build.

Your Ultimate ability will no longer be usable with Cryptcanon Vestments, but a new talent called Crypt Transfer will take its place instead. If you use this skill while an Ultimate is activated, the other players will share equally in the resources of the Ultimate. Furthermore, when wearing each piece of this Mythic set, you'll gain Minor Heroism during combat.

Elder Scrolls Online guide: How to obtain the Cryptcanon Vestments Mythic

Obtain Reward Coffer from Ordinator Nelyn to receive a lead (Image via Zenimax Online Studios)

Cryptcanon Vestments is a Mythic armor set introduced in the Necrom Chapter that occupies the slot for Chest Armor. With its unique effect, this gear only excels in certain scenarios, particularly in end-game group content and higher-tier Trials. Solo PvP and PvE players may not find this as useful since it sacrifices one's Ultimate for powerful party buffs.

Like other Mythic items, acquiring the Cryptcanon Vestments requires players to explore the Antiquities system. In this mechanic, you are to scry and excavate all leads, which, when put together, should assemble the Mythic item. However, it is important to note that you can only venture on this activity upon reaching Level 7 in Scrying.

Obtain a lead by defeating Corlys the Chainmaker (Image via Zenimax Studios Online)

The location for each Mythic piece may vary, but Cryptcanon Vestments pieces can be found entirely in the Telvanni Peninsula. To assemble the item, a total of five pieces must be scried and excavated: Ancestor Samite Sash, Ancestor Samite Stole, Ancestor Samite Undershirt, Netchbreak Clasps, and Scrib Chitin Padding.

Below is a list of leads and their locations for this particular Mythic item. All these items have the Telvanni Peninsula as their Dig Zones. Enclosed in parentheses are their Drop Zones.

Ancestor Samite Sash (Telvanni Peninsula) - Occurs in Daily Reward Coffer in Telvanni Peninsula zone

Ancestor Samite Stole (Apocrypha) - Found in the Uzur All-Seeing Delve Boss in Disquiet Study Delve

Ancestor Samite Undershirt (Bal Sunnar) - Found in Bal Sunnar dungeon final boss

Netchbreak Clasps (Telvanni Peninsula) - Occurs in Treasure Chest in Telvanni Peninsula

Scrib Chitin Padding - (Telvanni Peninsula) - Found in Corlys the Chainmaker Worldboss

Once you've tracked down every lead, scry each one to determine where it was on the map, and then start digging. If every component is located and put together, the Cryptcanon Vestments will be unlocked.

How does the Antiquities system work in ESO?

Introduced in the 2020 Greymoor expansion, players can search the regions of Tamriel and gather various items using the Antiquities system. These pieces can be put together to create gears and Mythic items.

The antiquities system works with two non-combat abilities: Scrying and Excavation. In ESO, this system is crucial for acquiring gear and things for the endgame.

Zenimax Studios Online recently launched the Necrom Chapter for Elder Scrolls Online. It is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.