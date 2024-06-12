How to unlock the Dual Destiny Exotic mission in Destiny 2

Exotic class items have finally been unlocked in Destiny 2 with the first week of Episode Echoes. While the seasonal theme is associated more with the Vex and Nessus, the new Exotic class items are very much tied to the Pale Heart of the Traveler. Note that these class items are tied to special Exotic missions that need to be unlocked before heading in. Additionally, make sure to have another fireteam member while undergoing this process.

This article lists everything you must do to unlock the Dual Destiny mission in the Pale Heart of the Traveler.

Disclaimer: It is recommended for players to be in a fireteam of 2 or 3 before getting the Exotic mission to unlock. However, the mission itself requires 2 players each run.

Dual Destiny Exotic mission unlocking guide in Destiny 2

Once you are ready with your fireteam in Destiny 2's Pale Heart, complete Overthrow events across the three main regions of the open world. This includes The Landing, The Blooming, and The Empasse.

After defeating the level 4 boss in each region, look for a text at the bottom-left that says, "A secret keeper of The Witch Queen is near."

Message for the secret keeper appearance in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Your job here is to find an Arc Wizard Hive Guardian anywhere within the area you just finished the Overthrow event. For example, once you defeat a level 4 Overthrow boss in The Landing, the text will appear on the bottom left. Start searching all the corners of The Landing area for the Hive Wizard and defeat her.

Secret keeper in The Blooming of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Repeat this for the other two areas as well.

After defeating all three secret keepers, head to the "Refraction" location between The Landing and The Blooming. You can take any path to reach here, as you will see a green beacon from the objective location. This is the place with the blue Savathun crystal statue, so if you happen to know about the location through your previous expeditions, just head there.

Savathun's statue in the Pale Heart of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Interact with the statue to get a "Savathun's Envoy" buff. This stays for around seven minutes, so be quick from here on out. Look for objective markers in the area that leads towards The Landing, and you will find a Subjugator boss.

Subjugator boss with Savathun's Envoy buff (Image via Esoterickk)

Drain half of its health to get a Light orb. Pick it up, run back to the Savathun's statue room, and dunk on the Light platform.

Carrying the Light orb to the Savathun statue room (Image via Esoterickk)

Similarly, take the path of the Refraction that leads towards The Blooming, and you will find the Subjugator boss again with half a health bar. Defeat it to get a Darkness orb. Pick it up, run back inside the statue room again, and dunk the orb on the Darkness platform. The Exotic mission should appear within the same room.

