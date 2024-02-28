With the release of Season 1 Ravaging Tides upon us, players wonder, "Is the Skull and Bones Season Pass worth it?". The season pass, or Smugglers Pass, dubbed in-game, is a battle pass for Season 1 of Skull and Bones that offers plenty of rewards for both the free and the premium track.

This article aims to look at the Season Pass and inform readers about the Premium Season Pass rewards and all the free ones it provides.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Answering the question, "Is the Skull and Bones Season Pass worth it?"

Wailing Ward is a new item included in the Skull and Bones Season Pass (Image via Ubisoft/YouTube-BeneathSteelRain)

All the gameplay-essential rewards are on the free tier while the premium option only has cosmetic items, making the Skull and Bones Season Pass premium not worth buying.

However, for players who enjoy collecting everything on offer, the Season Pass has a variety of ship and player cosmetics, emotes, and more.

More about the Free Smugglers Pass rewards in Skull and Bones

The first season of Skull and Bones brings three tracks in the Smugglers Pass, namely, Quartermaster, Gunner Master, and Shipmaster. All three tracks have 30 different levels of rewards, and players can choose which ones they want to claim. To proceed one tier into the pass on any given track, players need to use one Smugglers Mark, which can be acquired with 1000 Smuggler points. You can accumulate that by completing challenges or gaining Infamy.

Challenges featured in the Skull and Bones Season Pass (Image via Ubisoft/YouTube-BeneathSteelRain)

The free rewards and their tiers, which make completing the free Skull and Bones Season Pass worth it, are as follows

Quartermaster Rewards

1) Storm Gutter. Hull Color.

3) 5 Torsion Springs.

5) Sterile Gallery. Minor Furniture that increases crew stamina by 7%.

7) Water Barrel.

9) 10x Repair Kits III.

11) Unfettered. Sail Color.

13) Ride the Tempest. Sail Pattern.

15) Joinery Workshop. Minor Furniture that increases Repair Weapons’ effectiveness by 10%.

16) Wounded Pride. Sail Color.

20) La Potence Schematics . Reveals weak points of La Potence.

. Reveals weak points of La Potence. 22) Villainous Intent. Emblem.

25) 5x Eel’s Twine.

28) Aqua Vitae. Emblem.

30) 1,000 Pieces of Eight.

Gunner Master Rewards

1) Powdered Bone. Cosmetics.

8) To the Depths. Emblem.

13) Repair Bombard III. Bombard.

15) Skin Walkers. Crew Skin.

16) Summit. Nameplate.

19) Gilded Skull. Ship Emote (Fireworks).

22) Last Sky Witnessed. Sail Pattern.

23) Hammerhead Crown. Cosmetics.

25) Torpedo III. Torpedo.

27) At Dusk’s Limit. Sail Color.

28) 500 Pieces of Eight.

30) 2x Carronade. Culvern.

Shipmaster Rewards

1) Hellbent. Emblem.

3) 5x Rubber.

5) Duel of the Gods. Ship Emote (Fireworks).

7) Hoist Your Sails. Captains Cosmetics.

9) Head Trauma. Emblem.

11) La Forteresse I. Armor.

13) Seagrass and Ash. Sail Color.

15) Scrimshaw. Sail Pattern.

16) Maiden of the Sea. Ship Emote (Fireworks).

20) Wailing Ward . Armor that resists La Potense’s toxins.

. Armor that resists La Potense’s toxins. 22) Clawed Fury. Sail Pattern.

25) Lichen and Loam. Hull Color.

27) Oh No. Captain Cosmetics (Emote).

28) 500 Pieces of Eight.

30) Sun and Slate. Sail Color.

Check out our other Skull and Bones guides:

Find the manager of Palka Buta in Skull and Bones || Moyenne Crique || How to increase infamy