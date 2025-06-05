  • home icon
Judgment updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Jun 05, 2025 10:07 IST
Judgment Hand Cannon (Image via Bungie)
Judgment is one of the most popular Hand Cannons in Destiny 2. However, after the Rite of the Nine event, the weapon now has even more power in terms of damage output and utility, making it a great gear piece to chase in the Prophecy Dungeon. Although the perks don't provide anything new in the Stasis department, Judgment comes with a high base range and damage to satisfy users in all activities.

This article lists the best perks for Judgment in PvP and PvE.

Judgment PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Judgment PvE god roll in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie/D2Foundry)
Here is a list of perks recommended on the Judgment Hand Cannon for Destiny 2 PvE:

  • Fastdraw HCS for increased Stability, Handling, and reload speed
  • Flared Magwell for increased Stability and reload speed
  • Headstone for spawning a Stasis crystal with precision kills
  • Rimestealer for getting a Frost Armor upon destroying a Stasis crystal or defeating a frozen enemy

Demolitionist is a decent perk to have on the weapon for Grenade energy, while Adrenaline Junkie is great for more damage. Precision Instrument for taking on elite enemies is a decent alternative in the last column, with Slideshot if you do not want to spare a minute for reloading.

Judgment PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Judgment PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/D2Foundry)
Here is a list of perks recommended on the Judgment Hand Cannon for PvP:

  • Fastdraw HCS for increased Stability, Handling, and reload speed
  • Accurized Rounds for increased Range on the weapon
  • Rapid Hit for increased Stability and reload speed after landing precision shots on a target
  • Timed Payload for applying a little flinch to your enemies

The perks in the fourth column can be anything between Opening Shot, Precision Instrument, and Timed Payload. For the third column, however, Lone Wolf can be a great alternative for Accuracy and ADS speed.

How to get Judgment in Destiny 2

Judgment can be farmed from the Prophecy Dungeon in the Rite of the Nine event via the Eternity tab. Players can complete encounters or collect the Nonary Manifold currencies to get the weapon as a drop from the event's social hub. Judgment's Adept version can also be farmed from Prophecy, but only via the Ultimatum mode.

Read our other Destiny 2 articles:

About the author
Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2, and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on digital illustrations and motion graphic designing. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels.

Edited by Soumyadeep Banerjee
