Last Epoch Circle of Fortune guide: Prophecies, best farming, and more

Players who appreciate finding, making, and exchanging potent artifacts to improve their characters are rewarded by Last Epoch. But there's an alternative if you'd rather not trade with other players or deal with the headache of having to sell stuff: the Circle of Fortune. The Circle of Fortune is a closed-off club of explorers that enjoy the rush of searching the hazardous regions of Eterra for unusual and rare goods.

They think that the best method to find stuff is to locate it themselves, following the stars' directions to find more potent loot.

The Last Epochs guide for Circle of Fortune will be thoroughly covered in this article.

Guide for Circle of Fortune in Last Epoch: Prophecies, best farming, and more

Circle of Fortune (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Players must travel to Maj'Elka, a trading city, and find the Upper District to join the Circle of Fortune. Talk to Zerrick, the NPC that will introduce you to the Factions and the Central Hub, once you arrive in the city.

You will be able to reach the Observatory in the Divine Era, which is situated in northern Maj'Elka, after selecting the Circle of Fortune. One of the advantages of becoming a member of the Circle of Fortune is that you can use telescopes to observe the stars and receive prophesies that indicate where better loot can be found.

Acquiring Favour and Reputation

To fully realize the power of the Circle of Fortune, you must advance in rank as a member of the faction. Quests, enemy defeat, and prophecies fulfilled are ways to gain a Reputation. Similarly, Favours—the currency used to purchase prophecies—can be acquired. By interacting with the Circle of Fortune agent or by entering the Faction window, you can verify your Reputation and Favour levels.

Ranking up and unlocking Perks

There are ten tiers in the Circle of Fortune, and each one provides special advantages.

These are the various benefits of moving up the rankings:

Rank 1: Enemy Item Drop Chance. Enemies have a 35% chance of dropping twice as many items.

Enemy Item Drop Chance. Enemies have a 35% chance of dropping twice as many items. Rank 2: Rune of Ascendance enhanced. Runes of Ascendance have a 45% chance of being maintained when applied to an item that needs at least Circle of Fortune Rank 1.

Rune of Ascendance enhanced. Runes of Ascendance have a 45% chance of being maintained when applied to an item that needs at least Circle of Fortune Rank 1. Rank 3: Bonus Idol Drop Opportunity. There is a 25% possibility that two more Idols may drop simultaneously whenever one descends.

Bonus Idol Drop Opportunity. There is a 25% possibility that two more Idols may drop simultaneously whenever one descends. Rank 4: Highest Affix Probability. Affixes have a 50% higher chance of being elevated.

Highest Affix Probability. Affixes have a 50% higher chance of being elevated. Rank 5: Upgrade for Monolith Echo Reward. 35% of Monolith Echoes provide double prizes.

Upgrade for Monolith Echo Reward. 35% of Monolith Echoes provide double prizes. Rank 6: Legendary Potential is twice as likely to be found in unique.

Legendary Potential is twice as likely to be found in unique. Rank 7: T7 Affixes occur twice as frequently.

T7 Affixes occur twice as frequently. Rank 8: From Rare to Blessed Chance. There is a 25% chance that an item that drops as Rare above Level 44 will become Exalted.

From Rare to Blessed Chance. There is a 25% chance that an item that drops as Rare above Level 44 will become Exalted. Rank 9: Complete Set Drop Probability. If a set item drops, the set as a whole drops.

Complete Set Drop Probability. If a set item drops, the set as a whole drops. Rank 10: Upgrade for Prophecy Rewards. Prophecy-related items are repeated.

Prophecies in Last Epoch

Prophecies in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Once completed, prophecies—special items that can be purchased in the Observatory in return for Favour—produce rarer item drops, better stats, and additional rewards.

Visit the Observatory, where four telescopes point in four directions (North: Arctus, East: Eos, West: Dysis, and South: Mesembria) to acquire prophesies. Select the telescope according to the kind of thing you want: Accessories, Weapons, Armor, and Idols and Crafting Supplies.

Navigate across the starry sky to see prophecy-related information:

Favour cost: More Favour is needed for bigger rewards.

More Favour is needed for bigger rewards. Prophecy event: Requirements, such as defeating a boss or a particular amount of foes, for the prophecy to come true.

Requirements, such as defeating a boss or a particular amount of foes, for the prophecy to come true. Prophecy Conditions: Extra requirements, such as operating in a specific location or level of difficulty.

Extra requirements, such as operating in a specific location or level of difficulty. Prophecy Rewards: Reward goods include rare armor pieces, jewelry, special weapons, and legendary potential items that can be obtained upon fulfilling the prophecy.

Up to 48 prophecies can be held simultaneously, and you can manage them in the faction window.

Best way to farm for Reputation in Circle of Fortune

The most effective way to farm Reputation in Circle of Fortune is to concentrate on finishing daily objectives and quests. When it comes to Reputation experience, these jobs usually offer the most when compared to other gaming chores. Your Circle of Fortune Reputation level can also be swiftly raised by taking part in events and activities that grant Reputation points.

Best Prophecies for efficient gear farming

Best Prophecies for efficient gear farming (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Multiple predictions in Circle of Fortune can assist you in farming equipment effectively. Some of the finest prophesies to concentrate on during gear farming are as follows:

Prophecy of Abundance: This prophecy makes it easier to obtain high-quality equipment by increasing the drop rate of gear items.

This prophecy makes it easier to obtain high-quality equipment by increasing the drop rate of gear items. Prophecy of Prosperity: This prophecy raises your odds of discovering valuable and uncommon gear, enabling them to rapidly fill your inventory with potent weapons.

This prophecy raises your odds of discovering valuable and uncommon gear, enabling them to rapidly fill your inventory with potent weapons. Prophecy of Bounty: Because more foes will drop gear items as a result of this prophecy, you will have more opportunities to farm and gather important gear.

Because more foes will drop gear items as a result of this prophecy, you will have more opportunities to farm and gather important gear. Prophecy of Fortune: This prophecy guarantees that you obtain greater gear returns when farming by raising the quality of gear items dropped by foes.

In Circle of Fortune, you can effectively farm gear and fortify your character for upcoming challenges by concentrating on these predictions and actively engaging in gear-farming activities like dungeons, raids, and world bosses.

