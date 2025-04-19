Last Epoch: Portal Charms, explained

Last Epoch Season 2 introduced several quality-of-life features, including Portal Charms. The addition of these charms in the Tombs of the Erased update has been a game-changer when it comes to farming a particular item or equipment. This helps in making gear farming much faster.

Portal Charms are a shortcut to the boss fight of Dungeons. When used at the entrance, the Charm will send you directly to the boss of that particular Dungeon without the hassle of fighting your way through hordes of enemies.

How to get Portal Charms in Last Epoch

With such an incredible utility, one would think Portal Charms would also need to be farmed. However, getting your hands on one of these is quite easy. Simply head over to the Black Market Key Trader in Maj’Elka’s Upper District.

Black Market Key Trader (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

At the trader, you can exchange three Dungeon keys for one Portal Charm. The price may seem a bit steep, as you lose three potential Dungeon runs for a boss fight. But you may save hours worth of grinding to get everything needed to complete your build.

Last Epoch Portal Charms overview

As mentioned above, Portal Charms offers a great way to farm Dungeon bosses quickly. Instead of going through different floors, you reach the boss with random Floor Modifiers applied. All you need to do is defeat the boss and get out with the loot.

Dungeon Respawn (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

With the Last Epoch Season 2 update, Dungeon keys can now also be used to respawn in the same place you died.

At the same time, they may not be useful for every player. You miss the loot that can be acquired by completing Dungeon floors, along with the opportunity to acquire more keys and a choice to select floor modifiers.

These modifiers can be crucial when fighting the boss, so it's best to have some spare keys while fighting the Dungeon boss as a backup. Keys can be acquired from the Dungeon, random enemies, or by killing Timeline bosses.

