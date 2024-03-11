Last Epoch Runemaster leveling and endgame guide: Skill setup, itemization, and more

If you're a fan of the Magic, Last Epoch Runemaster builds will be perfect for you. This is one of the masteries in the Mage class, allowing players to dish out huge amounts of damage on the battlefield. For new players, this build is a perfect pick, as it shines with great offensive and defensive capabilities. However, leveling it in the early game can be a little tricky if you're a beginner.

With that in mind, this article will help you level up your Last Epoch Runemaster build to carry you through any content in this game, whether you're a newbie or a hardcore Monolith farmer.

Disclaimer: Last Epoch allows for a great deal of build variety and encourages creative building. This is not the only 'best' viable build for the current endgame content at patch 1.0. You can use this as a reference and make your own alterations as long as you understand how scaling works for your chosen skills.

Last Epoch Runemaster build guide for leveling: What to use in the early game?

For this Last Epoch Runemaster build, use Glacier as your primary single-target and clear ability until you have four points in Frost Claw. Other than this, employ Mana Strike for mana generation and Teleport to move quickly through the chapters in the world of Eterra. You can also use Flame Ward to protect yourself from danger.

However, once you reach the endgame, put seven points in Freezing Point and swap to a two-handed weapon with a Chance to Shred Armour on Hit. Make Frost Claw your main ability and Flame Rush your movement ability to use in the Last Epoch's endgame content. Furthermore, use Runic Invocation to get passive nodes like Edict of the Scion and Decree of the Eternal Tundra.

Last Epoch Runemaster leveling guide for endgame: Skills and itemization

Skill setup

For the endgame Runemaster build, use the following skills:

Flame Ward

Mana Strike

Frost Claw

Flame Rush

Runic Invocation

Here are the specialization trees for each skill in this Runemaster build:

Skill tree for Flame Ward (Image via maxroll/Eleventh Hour Games)

Skill tree for Mana Strike (Image via maxroll/Eleventh Hour Games)

Skill tree for Frost Claw (Image via maxroll/Eleventh Hour Games)

Skill tree for Flame Rush (Image via maxroll/Eleventh Hour Games)

Skill tree for Static Orb (Image via maxroll/Eleventh Hour Games)

The following should be the Passive skill tree setup for the Mage and Runemaster:

Mage skill tree build for Last Epoch (Image via maxroll/Eleventh Hour Games)

Runemaster skill tree build for Last Epoch (Image via maxroll/Eleventh Hour Games)

Itemizing and Idols

Here are some of the unique you can use for this Last Epoch Runemaster endgame build:

Unstable Core

Fundamental Criterion

Prism Wraps

Prismatic Gaze

Arboreal Circuit

Until you obtain some unique body armor when leveling, use the Rune of Ascendance on normal boots. However, the best idols to focus on while forging these gears are:

Chance to Bleed on Hit and Chance to Poison on Hit

Chance to Ignite on Hit, Chance To Ignite With Fire Skills, Fire Penetration with Ignite and Ignite And Spreading Flames Duration, Fire Damage Over Time

Cold Penetration with Frostbite

Chance To Apply Frostbite With Cold Skills

Cold Damage Over Time

Increased Cold Damage

Shared Cold Damage

That marks the end of this guide.

