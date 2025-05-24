Lethal Abundance updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Lethal Abundance is the High Impact Framed Strand Auto Rifle from Destiny 2 Iron Banner. The archetype recieved a significant buff across all Auto Rifles, making the weapon type more useful compared to its previous versions. Lethal Abundance was also changed slightly with its magazine perk pools, changing the damage output slightly with respect to the the recent changes.

This article lists the best perks for Lethal Abundance Auto Rifle in PvE and PvP.

Lethal Abundance PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Lethal Abundance PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/D2Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Lethal Abundance Auto Rifle for PvE:

Fluted Barrel for increased Stability and Handling.

Appended Mag for increased magazine size.

Slice for applying Sever on targets after shooting upon casting Class ability.

Hatchling for a chance to spawn a Strand Threadling with precision final blows or rapid kills.

Target Lock is a decent damage perk in PvE against elite enemies, alongside Attrition Orbs for creating orbs of light while damaging enemies.

The combination of Enlightened Action and Attrition Orbs complement each other really well, as both perks require players to deal sustained damage.

Lethal Abundance PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Lethal Abundance PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/D2Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Lethal Abundance Auto Rifle for PvP:

Arrowhead Brake for reduced recoil and increased Handling.

Accurized Rounds for increased range on the weapon.

Keep Away for increased Accuracy and Range when no enemies are nearby.

Target Lock for more damage based on the time the weapon is fired on someone.

Tap the Trigger is a great utility perk on the weapon as alternative in the fourth column, alongside Dynamic Sway Reduction for increased Accuracy and Stability when holding down the trigger.

How to get Lethal Abundance in Destiny 2

Lethal Abundance can be obtained from Saladin's inventory, via the Focused Decoding section. The weapon needs Iron Engram and Glimmer to purchase.

