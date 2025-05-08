Long Arm updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Long Arm has been hailed as a mini Dead Man's Tale in Destiny 2, due to its eerie resemblance to the Exotic Tex Mechanica Scout Rifle. However, the stats and the element it carries are far from the Exotic weapon. Long Arm fires at a lower fire rate from the hip, and shoots out Arc damage while being paired with different damage and utility perks.

This article lists the best perks on the Long Arm Scout Rifle for PvE and PvP.

Long Arm god roll guide in Destiny 2 PvE

Long Arm PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/D2Foundry)

Here is a list of all the Long Arm perks recommended for PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.

Flared Magwell for increased reload speed and Handling.

Recycled Energy for gaining energy for the lowest charged ability after reloading on kill.

Rolling Storm for gaining Bolt Charge upon final blows. The effect increases if the user is Amplified.

Dragonfly is another great perk you can use in place of Rolling Storm for clearing mob groups, alongside the Precision Instrument for increased damage against powerful enemies.

Lastly, Redirection is overall an interesting choice as you can defeat minor enemies to charge the weapon for higher damage against powerful ones.

Long Arm god roll guide in Destiny 2 PvP

Long Arm PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/D2Foundry)

Here is a list of all the Long Arm perks recommended for PvP:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.

Accurized Rounds for increased Range on the weapon.

Rapid Hit for increased Stability and reload speed with precision hits.

Keep Away for increased reload speed, Range, and Accuracy when no targets are nearby.

Explosive Payload can also cause enemies to flinch with the additional minor explosion alongside the initial impact. Lone Wolf, on the other hand, grants Accuracy and ADS speed, with increased effect when no allies are near the user.

How to get Long Arm in Destiny 2?

Long Arm can be obtained from Spire of the Watch Dungeoin via the Eternity tab. Adept or shiny version can drop from the Ultimatum version of the Dungeon, or by exchanging Nonary Manifolds on the reward chest located in the Rite of the Nine social hub. One weapon requires 250 of the Manifolds.

