Massive melee changes confirmed for Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate 

Melee abilities in Destiny 2, be it powered or unpowered, have a very distinguished following in the community. All three classes can use their melee-focused abilities across all subclasses, and then wipe out an entire army of mobs, and sometimes, even bosses. Bungie, however, recently released a pretty lengthy blog post regarding a whole plethora of changes coming to the melee sandbox in the new expansion.

Ad

This article compiles all the changes that matter for melee and lists them in one place below.

All significant changes to melee in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

To start, the melee's base damage is going to be slightly toned down when enhanced by damage-increasing stats. For example, any percentage of melee enhancement will be added to the base, instead of being multiplied. This allows players to have a lower damaging ceiling, while also having an incentive to push for 200 on the Melee stat.

Ad

Trending

However, things don't end there, as multiple weapon types and Exotics are being heavily impacted by this change. One primary weapon type, the Glaive, will have its melee damage counted as normal, unpowered melee. This means that any melee damage that your character used to deal without any enhancement, your Glaive will do the same.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While these changes might seem like major nerfs across the board, multiple ability tunings/buffs make up for them. These tunings are as follows:

Facet of Courage: PvE melee damage bonus increased from 10% to 50%.

PvE melee damage bonus increased from 10% to 50%. Spark of Feedback: PvE melee damage bonus increased from 75% to 100%. Now works with Glaive melee at full effect.

PvE melee damage bonus increased from 75% to 100%. Now works with Glaive melee at full effect. Roaring Flames: Maximum PvE melee damage bonus increased from 73% to 200%.

Maximum PvE melee damage bonus increased from 73% to 200%. Knockout: PvE uncharged melee damage bonus increased from 100% to 160%. PvE charged melee damage bonus increased from 50% to 160%.

PvE uncharged melee damage bonus increased from 100% to 160%. PvE charged melee damage bonus increased from 50% to 160%. Offensive Bullwark: PvE melee damage bonus increased from 100% to 160%.

PvE melee damage bonus increased from 100% to 160%. Banner of War: Melee damage bonus for user and allies increased from 40% to 100%.

Melee damage bonus for user and allies increased from 40% to 100%. Stylish Executioner: PvE melee damage bonus increased from 200% to 300%.

PvE melee damage bonus increased from 200% to 300%. Combination Blow: Maximum PvE damage bonus increased from 309% to 400%.

Ad

The primary takeaway from all this is that you are going to do more damage using your melee, regardless of the additive and multiplication bonuses mentioned earlier.

Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2, and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on digital illustrations and motion graphic designing. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More