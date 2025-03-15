"My wife, when she met me, thought I was a necromancer": Conan O'Brien on his wish to be cast in a Diablo game

Can you imagine Conan O'Brien perhaps being a notable Diablo 5 NPC? Perhaps one of the bosses or even a Prime Evil? During South by Southwest 2025, the comedian spoke to Johanna Faries, President of Blizzard Entertainment about Blizzard’s games, being a gamer, and so much more. Among the various topics, he brought up that he would like to be in the next Diablo game and joked that it was the reason he even flew to Los Angeles in the first place.

When talking about the next Diablo, Conan O'Brien said he’d like to be a demon or perhaps a necromancer somewhere in the game. It’s certainly not the worst idea for sure. Ever the self-deprecating comedian, he would then joke:

“My wife, when she met me, thought I was a necromancer.”

Conan O'Brien wants to take part in the next Diablo game

During Conan O'Brien's chat with Johanna Faries, after talking about how gaming, ice cream, and alcohol help him destress, he opened up about exactly why he was here in the first place — he wants to be in the next Diablo game:

(Clip begins at 17:21)

“The reason I’m here, the reason I flew from Los Angeles to be here, was I want to be in the next Diablo…Yeah, I’d like to be a Demon, or maybe a necromancer. My wife, when she met me, thought I was a necromancer.”

Johanna Faries laughed and said there were some Blizzard employees in attendance who would take note of his request. It wouldn’t be his first cameo or voice-over in a video game, as he would then point out, being a part of one of Hideo Kojima’s recent projects:

“I’m just pitching myself. I’m in Death Stranding, it’s very hard to find me.”

Conan O'Brien is no stranger to the Diablo franchise, nor is he to Blizzard games in general. He played World of Warcraft at a previous Blizzcon and has featured Diablo 3 on his show, doing a bit of the voice work.

Unfortunately, he’s going to have to wait a while for Diablo 5 because Blizzard plans to support the current game for around ten years. Perhaps he can play a role in Season 9 or 10, somewhere around that time frame? After all, Season 8 is almost here and promises to be far more difficult than previous seasons.

It would be interesting to hear Conan O'Brien take part in the next big Blizzard demon-smashing ARPG. I, for one, don’t hate the idea. I think it could be a great deal of fun to hear what he can do in a setting like this one.

