Nature Reclaimed god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Nature Reclaimed is a new weapon added in the latter half of Destiny 2 Episode Heresy. This Solar Scout Rifle comes with the Lightweight Framed archetype, one of the most powerful families in the game. Players should note that the archetype has a decent fire rate and solid base damage, making it an ideal weapon for all activities.

This article lists the best perks for Nature Reclaimed in PvE and PvP.

Nature Reclaimed PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Nature Reclaimed PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/D2Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Nature Reclaimed in PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.

Flared Magwell for increased Stability and reload speed.

Heal Clip for getting cured and healed with kills.

Incandescent for spreading a Scorch stack to adjacent targets from the killed enemy.

Nature Reclaimed performs well against powerful enemies, with perks such as Rapid Hit and Precision Instrument. Alternatives can be Shoot to Loot in the third column for ammo, alongside Kill Clip for more damage with the weapon.

Nature Reclaimed PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Nature Reclaimed PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/D2Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Nature Reclaimed in PvP:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.

Accurized Rounds for increased Range.

Rapid Hit for increased stability and Reload Speed with precision hits.

Kill Clip for increased damage after reloading on kill.

Nature Reclaimed is an Iron Banner weapon, meaning that most perks cater to the PvP side. Lone Wolf can easily replace Rapid Hit. Explosive Payload in place of Kill Clip is also a great perk against Guardians.

How to get Nature Reclaimed in Destiny 2

Play Iron Banner matches and accumulate Iron Engrams to obtain the Nature Reclaimed Scout Rifle. Using these Engrams, you can focus on the weapon via the "Focused Decoding" section. However, to unlock the rifle in Collection, play matches to get it as a drop from match completions.

