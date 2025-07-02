New armor sets and ornaments revealed for Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

New armor sets and ornaments confirmed for Destiny 2's latest expansion. The Edge of Fate will provide players with new looks via the core activities, including Trials, Pinnacle Ops, Crucible, and more. The ornament shop of Eververse will also receive new stock for all three classes, most of which have been revealed recently via concept art.

This article goes over every armor piece and ornament that we know are coming with The Edge of Fate expansion.

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate armor sets and ornaments

At the time of writing this article, Bungie has revealed three armor sets from three different activities, alongside a Guardian ornament set for all classes. The developers uploaded images of a Warlock set for Trials of Osiris via their official X account, paired with a Crucible set for Hunters, and a Pinnacle Ops armor for Titans.

As many in the community noticed, the Titan armor comes with a dual Katana on the side, which has been confirmed to be a part of the class's item piece. Hence, players can mix and match these swords with other pieces. Here's what Bungie stated regarding the armor pieces and Titan's blades:

"First up, our Warlock sporting new Trials of Osiris Armor. Second, our Hunter has been adorned with Crucible armor. And finally, our Titan is wearing armor from Pinnacle Ops, coming to the Portal on July 15, 2025."

They further added:

"Note: The blades are on the Titan Mark - will be fun to mix and match with armors from other sources!"

For the ornament, the initial announcement was followed up with another tweet from the team, reposting upcoming ornament sets for all three classes. It seems that Bungie is going for a more "moss" and "glass" theme this time around.

Typically, the armor set will be available for Silver at launch. However, it will be listed for Bright Dust later in this, or possibly, next season.

Lastly, there also seems to be a Vex-themed armor set scheduled for the Eververse Store.

This means that the three armor showcased in the tweet above will be ornaments only, available for purchase via Silver and Bright Dust.

