New Pacific Epitaph updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

New Pacific Epitaph has much to prove to the Destiny 2 community. Being a Wave Framed Grenade Launcher, this weapon has a plethora of utilities to offer, alongside its element. The Stasis damage type is to be considered, making this weapon unique. As the previous version of the weapon had very little to offer, the newer version in Rite of the Nine shows more promise.

Ad

This article lists the best perks for the New Pacific Epitaph in PvE and PvP.

New Pacific Epitaph PvE god roll in Destiny 2

New Pacific Epitaph PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/D2Foundry)

Here is a list of perks for PvE in New Pacific Epitaph:

Ad

Trending

Linear Compensator for increased Stability, Blast Radius, and Velocity.

for increased Stability, Blast Radius, and Velocity. High-Velocity Rounds for increased projectile speed.

for increased projectile speed. Unrelenting for health regeneration upon defeating multiple enemies simultaneously.

for health regeneration upon defeating multiple enemies simultaneously. Sword Logic for progressively increased damage with kills, with the buff becoming more powerful with stronger enemy kills.

The combination of Demolitionist and Adrenaline Junkie can work too with Grenade builds. Stasis Grenades are important utility-wise, especially in the endgame. Duskfield Grenade, or the Warlock's Bleak Watcher, can lock down an area. Hence, having a Stasis weapon with Demolitionist for Grenade energy can be helpful.

Ad

Lastly, Chain Reaction is there to help you against larger mob groups, alongside Lead from Gold for the ammo economy.

New Pacific Epitaph PvP god roll in Destiny 2

New Pacific Epitaph PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/D2Foundry)

Here is a list of perks for PvP in New Pacific Epitaph:

Ad

Volatile Launch for increased Blast Radius.

for increased Blast Radius. High-Velocity Rounds for increased projectile speed.

for increased projectile speed. Unrelenting for health regeneration upon defeating multiple enemies simultaneously.

for health regeneration upon defeating multiple enemies simultaneously. Chain Reaction for an elemental explosion with kills.

Kill Clip is another great damage perk in PvP.

How to get the New Pacific Epitaph in Destiny 2

The New Pacific Epitaph Grenade Launcher can be obtained from running the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon via the Eternity. The reward chest located in the social hub can drop the weapon, where players can exchange Nanory Manifolds for a standard, an Adept, or a shiny version of the weapon.

Ad

New Pacific Epitaph cannot be crafted, and must be obtained as a drop from the Ghosts of the Deep.

Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2, and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on digital illustrations and motion graphic designing. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More