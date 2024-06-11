Destiny 2 announces Dreadnaught's return for Episode Heresy 

Destiny 2 just had its official showcase for the first time after The Final Shape launch. Bungie devs revealed everything they have planned for the upcoming year, including all three episodes in The Final Shape saga. This includes the upcoming Episode Echoes in the coming week, Episode Revenant, and Heresy. Each episode is scheduled to have three acts, going for four months each.

Dreadnaught, being one of the primary locations related to the Hive, seems to be returning with the Heresy Echo scheduled for next year, February 2025. However, it remains to be seen whether the iconic Hive ship returns just as a linear destination for everyone, or as a complete patrol zone.

Dreadnaught set to return in Destiny 2 Echoes

Dreadnaught is one of the iconic locations that was introduced with Destiny 1's Taken King. Players got to invade Oryx's home 9 years ago, where a huge chunk of the expansion involved different activities in the patrol zone, campaign missions, gear pieces, and of course, the King's Fall Raid. While Heresy will still follow a seasonal model, getting an open world in the season won't be the game's first.

The season of the Haunted from The Witch Queen expansion re-introduced the Leviathan as an open-world location, with secret chests, public events, collectibles, and more. Hence, it won't be the first time Bungie will bring back a location from the past, and give players the freedom to explore them.

Destiny 2 players got a taste of the Dreadnaught via the King's Fall Raid and the Citadel of Dusk map for PvP. However, the open world will be a different ball game, with increased tasks for everyone to perform, alongside patrols, collectibles, and a lot more. Interested readers can look up any gameplay footage of the Dreadnaught from Destiny 1 on YouTube.

