  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Destiny 2 announces Dreadnaught's return for Episode Heresy 

Destiny 2 announces Dreadnaught's return for Episode Heresy 

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Jun 11, 2024 01:41 IST
Dreadnaught in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
Dreadnaught in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 just had its official showcase for the first time after The Final Shape launch. Bungie devs revealed everything they have planned for the upcoming year, including all three episodes in The Final Shape saga. This includes the upcoming Episode Echoes in the coming week, Episode Revenant, and Heresy. Each episode is scheduled to have three acts, going for four months each.

Dreadnaught, being one of the primary locations related to the Hive, seems to be returning with the Heresy Echo scheduled for next year, February 2025. However, it remains to be seen whether the iconic Hive ship returns just as a linear destination for everyone, or as a complete patrol zone.

Dreadnaught set to return in Destiny 2 Echoes

Dreadnaught is one of the iconic locations that was introduced with Destiny 1's Taken King. Players got to invade Oryx's home 9 years ago, where a huge chunk of the expansion involved different activities in the patrol zone, campaign missions, gear pieces, and of course, the King's Fall Raid. While Heresy will still follow a seasonal model, getting an open world in the season won't be the game's first.

also-read-trending Trending

youtube-cover

The season of the Haunted from The Witch Queen expansion re-introduced the Leviathan as an open-world location, with secret chests, public events, collectibles, and more. Hence, it won't be the first time Bungie will bring back a location from the past, and give players the freedom to explore them.

youtube-cover

Destiny 2 players got a taste of the Dreadnaught via the King's Fall Raid and the Citadel of Dusk map for PvP. However, the open world will be a different ball game, with increased tasks for everyone to perform, alongside patrols, collectibles, and a lot more. Interested readers can look up any gameplay footage of the Dreadnaught from Destiny 1 on YouTube.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Destiny 2 guide:

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी