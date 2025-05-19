No Survivors updated god roll guide in Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

No Survivors is an Aggressive Framed Submachine Gun that lacked several key perks in Destiny 2. Being a Solar weapon, players were missing out on survivability and utility, making other weapons more valuable. In turn, the weapon's source, Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon, became quite low in priority. However, with the recent reissue, these weapons have found a new purpose in the sandbox.

Ad

This article lists the best perks for No Survivors in PvE and PvP.

No Survivors PvE god roll in Destiny 2

No Survivors PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/D2Foundry)

Here is a list of all the recommended perks for No Survivors in PvE:

Ad

Trending

Polygonal Rifling for increased Stability.

Flared Magwell for increased reload speed and Stability.

Heal Clip for getting cured and healing after reloading on kill.

Incandescent for spreading a Solar scorch to adjacent enemies from the killed target.

Note that Destiny 2 doesn't have many Solar Submachine Guns in the current sandbox. Calus Mini-Tool comes to mind when mentioning this archetype, which has also become quite an outdated weapon due to its perks.

Ad

Hence, the No Survivors will be one of the few Submachine Guns to roll Heal Clip and Incandescent simultaneously, key Solar perks in any primary weapon.

Regarding alternate perks, Demolitionist for Grenade energy is recommended, alongside Master of Arms for increased damage, Sword Logic for more damage, and Adrenaline Junkie for pairing with Demolitionist.

No Survivors PvP god roll in Destiny 2

No Survivors PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of all the recommended perks for No Survivors in PvP:

Ad

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.

Ricochet Rounds for increased Stability and Range.

Rangefinder for increased zoom and range after aiming the weapon.

Sword Logic for increased damage with kills, with the effect amplifying after kills.

Target Lock is a decent alternative damage perk, alongside Heal Clip for a bit of survivability in the Crucible.

How to get No Survivors in Destiny 2

No Survivors can be farmed from the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon via the Eternity tab. The second week of the Dungeon will yield increased weapons. However, there is another way to get the weapons without completing the difficult Dungeons. Simply stock up on Nanory Manifolds by running the easy version, and then exchange them for a weapon within the event social hub.

Ad

Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2, and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on digital illustrations and motion graphic designing. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More