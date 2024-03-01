Official Last Epoch 1.0.1 patch notes: Control fixes, UI improvements, and more

The Last Epoch 1.0.1 patch is here, fixing some of the visual and mechanical bugs in the first Cycle after the full release. The launch of Last Epoch 1.0 was tumultuous with stability issues, but with the release of patch 1.0.1, all of them have been addressed.

During its transition to the full release, patch 1.0 for Last Epoch also introduced whole new game systems and many balance changes to bring all classes to an even ground.

To keep the balance of the new Cycle intact, Last Epoch patch 1.0.1 does not touch upon balance changes and instead focuses on game polish and bug fixes. If you cannot access the official source due to server downtime on Last Epoch, this article outlines the full patch notes for Last Epoch 1.0.1.

A hotfix released after the patch, Last Epoch 1.0.1.1, fixes the latest issue of hardcore character deaths tampering with softcore character Stash data.

All bug fixes in Last Epoch 1.0.1 - full patch notes

SKILLS

Last Epoch Acolyte Class: Ghostflame: Fixed a bug where the ailment duration increase from Occult Embers did not apply to bleed duration when the skill is converted to physical by Arteries of Malice

Sentinel: Smelter’s Wrath: Fixed an issue where it’s animation would break if it was the first ability used in a scene

Primalist: Spriggan Form’s Healing Totems can now have cold visuals if your Spriggan Form or Thorn Totems are cold converted

Acolyte: Chthonic Fissure: Fixed an issue where Cthonic Fissure was causing a client performance dip.

Fixed an issue where occasionally using a transformation skill (Werebear, Lich form, etc.) the player character would become entirely unresponsive

Fixed a bug where the Falcon’s thrown acid flasks could cause it to consume its own Falcon Mark

Fixed a bug where Transplant was using the incorrect VFX showing some necrotic VFX at the original position

Fixed a bug where Dive Bomb passive “Rush of the Hunt” was not scaling with points allocated

CONTROLLER

Fixed an issue where NPC’s that could not be interacted with would sometimes have an interaction prompt spawn when approached while using a gamepad.

Fixed an issue where, when using a gamepad, it was not possible to specialize points in the Bone Curse skill tree without relying on the Virtual Cursor

Fixed Last Epoch's controller navigation on the Social Panel

Fixed controller navigation on Choose Mastery panel

Fixed controller navigation for “Quest Completed” popup

Fixed a bug where some controller inputs on the map locked after navigating the quest list

Fixed a bug where the Item Gifting D-Pad navigation could break if the player closed out of the Item Gifting window with an item still in it.

Fixed a bug where Configure Stash Tabs did not work with the D-Pad Cursor

Fixed a bug where the virtual keyboard could enter a state where it cannot be properly closed, locking the Player out of Gamepad inputs.

Fixed a bug where Upheaval’s VFX was playing when you were just summoning the totem

MISC

Fixed an issue that would sometimes result in a disconnect on transition while in a party.

Fixed an issue in the Forgotten Graves where the Infernal Husk patrols would fail to spawn a map marker.

Adjusted the Music in scenes The Ancient Cavern, The Verdant Lakes, and The Ancient Forest

Fixed bug where skipping Risen Lakes and having “Admiral’s Dreadnaught” quest active or complete, then returning to Risen Lakes would make the quest “Immortal Empire” incompletable.

Fixed bug where some enemies that join combat late were not animating.

Fixed a bug where a Last Refuge Guard’s death animation was looping

Fixed Move Or Break Destructible left click option not working

Fixed some clipping issues on Rogue and Acolyte, and fixed short Sentinel

Fixed a bug where the Wraithlord would not despawn upon unequipping Wraithlord’s Harbour

UI

Fixed issue where game version was not showing new revisions

Fixed a bug where an item label could fail to show if you were looking at another item when it dropped.

Fixed a bug where legacy characters could show up as an incorrect hardcore character

Fixed a bug where dodges did not display floating combat text

Localization changes and corrections

Fixed an issue where opening the Ladder menu did not properly close the inventory ui

Fixed an issue where occasionally the overlay map zoom would default to extreme zoom in making it seem like the overlay map didn’t work at all.

Fixed a bug where occasionally, the gamble/purchase prompt in tooltip item appeared at a very large size

Fixed a bug where non-equipable items (such as keys) would disappear if you tried to quick-move them to the forge

Fixed bug where UI Elements for some passives were continuing to display after points in that passive were removed

Corrected a layer issue with the Rogue T10 Helmet

Fixed several Rogue and Acolyte animations

Fixed an issue that would occasionally lead to a state where you can not see or pick up items on the ground.

Fixed an issue where occasionally player characters would not load their gear visuals or display name (instead displaying the default name of a bear emoji)

Fixed an issue in Thetima where quest icons above NPC’s would not always update properly

QUESTS & SCENES

Fixed an issue where a boulder was in the way in Lost Catacombs Monolith Echo Scene

Added multiple failsafes for unlocking Heoborea waypoint after completing The Scorched Grove.

Fixed object collision on railway-stop in The Osprix Warcamp

Fixed unreachable chest in The Burning Pier

Fixed NPC in The Burning Pier not animating

Fixed ground texture in Forest Trails Monolith scene

Fixed shrine placement in The Wengari Fortress

Fixed a section of floor being visually missing in Mak’Elka Lower District

Fixed Alric’s Cage not visually open in The Dreadnought’s Deck

Fixed bug where If you die on the step for killing Yulia and then return to the zone later, the positions for the Soul Cages are not shown.

All changes and improvements in Last Epoch 1.0.1 - full patch notes

Added a way to remember the last chat language selected so it doesn’t always default to English, and uses the system lang the first time instead

Added gold spawning animation

Made performance improvements and added Scene Variants for five additional Monolith Echo Scenes, and improved performance for Welryn Outskirts

Changed “Jump the Deck” completion to only complete when entering the next scene. This allows the quest tracker to continue pointing to the next scene if the player does not travel there for whatever reason.

Now unlocks waypoint to End of Time after Pannion creates the Rift to chapter 2 to allow players to proceed without using the timerift

Added check for completing Artem’s Offer for players that had the quest before the previous patch.

Added waypoint unlock for Lake Liath when you complete the Deep Harbor questline for players that leave after completing Deep Harbor, but don’t proceed to Lake Liath.

Added support for merging faction progress when leaving either Solo Character Found (SCF) or Solo Account Found (SAF) Challenges

When you abandon a SCF character this merges the faction progress with your SAF progress.

When you abandon a SAF character this merges the faction progress with your normal progress.

Fixed the options in the settings panel so you can’t accidentally abandon SAF as a SCF

Switched Brigandine Boots to use T25 boots’ 3D art for the Primalist Class in Last Epoch

Added refresh on start function to social panel so it loads friends list on start instead of waiting for the social panel to be opened.

Reduced size of Ulatri Scavenger’s Firebreath ability

Last Epoch 1.0.1 is only the first patch to address game polish. Fresh out of its early access, many rough edges still exist with the ARPG. The upcoming patch 1.1 will focus on fixing up some of the more niche issues and also bring community-requested changes.

Last Epoch hotfix 1.0.1.1: is the Hardcore Character Stash data issue fixed?

Last Epoch's hotfix 1.0.1.1 went live on March 1, 2024, at 11 pm CST. This hotfix irons out cases of HC Character deaths, resulting in Standard stash data being lost.

