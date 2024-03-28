Official Last Epoch 1.0.5 patch notes: Monolith improvements, UI bugfixes, and other changes

The Last Epoch 1.0.5 patch notes have gone live, detailing all the major and minor changes in this update. Even though patch 1.0.5 is bigger than a hotfix, it does not have the caliber of the mid-cycle balance pass seen in version 1.0.3. The latest release is more in the vein of last week's update, fixing some lesser-known bugs.

Following up on the 1.0.4 fixes for the Hidden Oasis Echo tileset, this patch polishes up many Monolith of Fate maps visually. It also addresses some issues that caused channeled movement skills to not work properly. Without further ado, here are the full Last Epoch 1.0.5 patch notes.

Full Last Epoch 1.0.5 patch notes: Major changes

Expand Tweet

Monolith of Fate visual changes

Improvements have been made to Monolith visuals and performance, along with several bug fixes:

Fixed a bug where some channeled movement skills such as Rampage could end abruptly in the Alpine Halls monolith echo

Fixed issues with trees obscuring your view in the Hidden Oasis monolith echo

UI improvements

Added a fix that will warn players when files must be verified.

Fixed Loot filter toggle “X” sensitivity

Necrotic Mortar (from Summoned Skeletal Mages)

Reap (from Reaper Form)

Fixed Passive and Skill Tree localization issues

Updated visuals for Announcement banners

Updated Unique Reward icon in Monoliths from Ring to a generic icon

Added missing name to Graveyard

Skill improvements

Last Epoch 1.0.5 fixes bugs where the following skills’ damage areas were not scaling with area modifiers from their trees or from items:

Abyssal Echoes

Dancing Strikes (not all parts of the combo were affected by this bug)

Erasing Strike (just the initial hit, not the void rifts)

Forge Strike

Healing Hands

All listed bug fixes in Last Epoch 1.0.5 patch notes

Skills and passives

Fixed a bug where the player’s Falcon could fail to be unsummoned after the player has died

Fixed a bug where Warpath would cause players to become stuck in place and unable to move

Fixed a bug where Drain Life with Blood Pact and Ghostflame with Arteries of Malice would stop channeling when at very low current health

Fixed a bug where Healing Hands was still scaling with cast speed instead of melee attack speed when Seraph Blade was allocated

Fixed a bug where Gathering Storm was still scaling with melee attack speed instead of cast speed when wielding a staff and Lagonian Diplomacy was allocated

Fixed a bug where Thunder Tempests from Tempest Strike’s Cloudburst Conduit could not hit enemies

Fixed a bug where Added Spell Damage Affix with Tempest Strike did not work

The grace period for your minions now ends when your own grace period ends

Fixed a bug where attempts to cast minion-targeted abilities like Dread Shade on minions that were in grace period would always fail

Fixed a bug where stationary minions would never leave grace period, resulting in them never attacking

UI

Fixed a bug where items sold in Online mode were displaying original price in the “Buy Back” tab

Fixed a bug preventing Defensive Conversions from displaying in the character sheet online

Miscellaneous bugfixes

Fixed a bug where Soul Embers would persist after the dungeon was completed

Fixed a bug causing Void Despair to be invisible

Fixed an error when leaving Offline mode

Fixed a bug where, players spawning into a new location would reveal part of the map too soon.

Check out our other guides on this game:

Last Epoch class tier list || Last Epoch bossing builds tier list || Best Last Epoch build for every class || 5 best builds in Last Epoch 1.0.3