Official Last Epoch 1.0.6 patch notes: Controller updates, Camera Smoothing, and more

Last Epoch 1.0.6 patch notes went live this week ahead of the update, documenting numerous bug fixes and a few systemic changes. The biggest takeaway from this patch is the further improvement of controller support for Last Epoch, but there are also new camera smoothing options non-controller players can benefit from.

There will likely not be any changes to Classes and skills up till the next Last Epoch Cycle, so this patch only touches skills as far as bug fixes are concerned. Without further ado, here are the full patch notes for Last Epoch 1.0.6

Full Last Epoch 1.0.6 patch notes: All game changes

Expand Tweet

Major system changes in Last Epoch 1.0.6

Added Camera Smoothing options to settings: Normal (default/current), Low, and Off

Added functionality to the Character Delete screen in Last Epoch 1.0.6

The screen will now display the character class/mastery/level

When deleting a character, you are now required to enter the character name to confirm the deletion

Controller

The "B" button on the controller can now be used to close keybind prompts.

After binding a controller button, the cursor now re-focuses on the corresponding binding.

Miscellaneous

Reduced gold turn-in reward for Desert Treasure from 20k to 2k

Added Buff Icon for Bone Armor (Acolyte)

Improved performance when picking up Shards

All Bugfixes in Last Epoch 1.0.6 patch notes

Animations

Fixed an issue where the Mage would T-pose during some animations

Fixed several cases of back-slot clipping and floating capes

Fixed a bug where the Sentinel idle animation with a 2H weapon would behave as if a shield was equipped

Controller

Fixed a bug where if a panel was opened with keyboard and mouse, further button presses via controller would activate the assigned skills through the panel

Fixed a bug where when opening the bindings menu, or interacting with it, with a mouse, would result in the bindings disappearing

Fixed a number of bugs with rebinding controller configuration

Fixed a bug where players would continue to run in the direction of their last input if the game became unfocused while moving

UI

Fixed a bug where player health bars were not appearing in offline

Fixed a bug where Forged Weapons' health bars could be displayed at top-of-screen instead of the boss' health bar

Fixed missing Localization in the Gifting panel for resonances

Fixed a bug where Item Tooltips would get stuck when adding a new tab to the stash

Chat channels are now specific to cycle/non-cycle

Fixed a bug where Husk enemies would not have health bars

System

Fixed a bug in offline where players would not have full health, mana, and potions after logging in or reviving

Fixed a bug where invalid offhand items could be equipped from the forge (eg. catalyst with a bow)

Fixed an issue where monolith quest progress would reset if you left the zone/server after starting, but before completing the quest chain.

Skill bugfixes in Last Epoch 1.0.6

Fixed a bug where the Bone Curse "Signet of Agony" node's resulting aura would persist after de-speccing out of the skill

Fixed a bug where Erasing Strike's "Ravenous Void" node's void beams wouldn't move in online play

Fixed a bug where Volcanic Orb could be cast in incorrect directions, such as flying up when the cursor was over the top of a ridge line

Fixed a bug where if you teleported back to the monolith hub or rest area while a companion was downed, the revive UI would continue to persist even after being revived.

Fixed a bug where Manifest Armor was not benefiting from Increased Area for Area Skills stats on items the player is wearing that are applied to Manifest Armor, such as on gloves

Fixed a bug where the Gathering Fury unique bow's chance to repeat bow abilities was applying to non-bow abilities, and could kill the player if it repeated a Falcon ability

Fixed a bug where Boardman's Plan's chance to summon a Storm Totem on hit with Tempest Strike was not working

Fixed a bug where triggered instances of Tempest Strike were not benefiting from the Tempest Strike skill tree

Fixed a bug where Bone Curse's Marrow Thief node would not grant 10% less damage taken

Fixed a bug where Death Seal's Skeletal Sheath always granted Bone Armor for a fixed duration, ignoring the duration Death Seal was active

Fixed a bug where Firebrand's Galvanize node would disable Brand of Arcanus

Fixed a bug where Flame Rush could cause the player to become invisible

Check out our other guides on Last Epoch:

Last Epoch class tier list || Last Epoch bossing builds tier list || Best Last Epoch build for every class || 5 best builds in Last Epoch