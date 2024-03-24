Path of Exile 3.24 patch notes went live this week, documenting all the changes coming with the Necropolis League. Major balance passes are always on the line with new League updates, and Necropolis is no exception. A few meta builds that gained traction in the Affliction League have also been dialed back with this update.

If you were planning to play Tornado Shot build, this league is not the best starting point. Alongside Penance Brand, Tornado Shot got the biggest baseline nerf out of all Skill Gems. On the other end of the spectrum, we have the Archmage Support rework. This gem will likely become a reliable crutch for many experimental builds as the League meta evolves.

Without further ado, here are all of the Skill Gem changes (both main skill and support gems) per Path of Exile 3.24 patch notes

All Skill Gem changes listed on Path of Exile 3.24 patch notes

Monster Life increases in Tier 17 Maps no longer apply to the life of corpses in those Maps.

Absolution of Inspiring: Increased and Reductions to Minion Damage now also apply to this Skill's Damage at 250% of their value (previously 200%).

Increased and Reductions to Minion Damage now also apply to this Skill's Damage at 250% of their value (previously 200%). Animate Guardian of Smiting: Guardian now deals 30% more Damage with its Smite ability.

Guardian now deals 30% more Damage with its Smite ability. Animate Weapon of Self Reflection: Now has Maximum 6 Animated Weapons (previously 5).

Now has Maximum 6 Animated Weapons (previously 5). Archmage Support: Can no longer Support Brand or Orb Skills. No longer has "Supported Skills gain Added Lightning Damage equal to 75% of Mana Cost, if Mana Cost is not higher than the maximum you could spend" or "Supported Skills have base Mana Cost equal to 5% of Unreserved Maximum Mana if that value is higher". It now has "Supported Skills gain Added Lightning Damage equal to 10% of Unreserved Maximum Mana" at gem level 1, scaling up to 19% at gem level 20. It also now has "Supported Skills have added Mana Cost equal to 5% of Unreserved Mana", and Quality now causes Supported Skills to deal 0-10% increased Spell Damage instead of causing Supported Skills to have 0-10% increased Mana Cost.

Can no longer Support Brand or Orb Skills. No longer has "Supported Skills gain Added Lightning Damage equal to 75% of Mana Cost, if Mana Cost is not higher than the maximum you could spend" or "Supported Skills have base Mana Cost equal to 5% of Unreserved Maximum Mana if that value is higher". It now has "Supported Skills gain Added Lightning Damage equal to 10% of Unreserved Maximum Mana" at gem level 1, scaling up to 19% at gem level 20. It also now has "Supported Skills have added Mana Cost equal to 5% of Unreserved Mana", and Quality now causes Supported Skills to deal 0-10% increased Spell Damage instead of causing Supported Skills to have 0-10% increased Mana Cost. Ball Lightning of Static: Can no longer be used by Totems.

Can no longer be used by Totems. Blade Blast of Dagger Detonation: Now deals Added Spell Damage equal to 200% of Damage of Equipped Dagger at gem level 1 (unchanged), scaling up to 675% at gem level 20 (previously 580%).

Now deals Added Spell Damage equal to 200% of Damage of Equipped Dagger at gem level 1 (unchanged), scaling up to 675% at gem level 20 (previously 580%). Blade Flurry of Incision: Now has 35% more Critical Strike Chance for each Stage (previously 25%).

Now has 35% more Critical Strike Chance for each Stage (previously 25%). Blade Trap of Greatswords: Now has 120% Effectiveness of Added Damage at gem level 1 (previously 100%), scaling up to 180% at gem level 20 (previously 140%).

Now has 120% Effectiveness of Added Damage at gem level 1 (previously 100%), scaling up to 180% at gem level 20 (previously 140%). Blade Vortex of the Scythe: Now deals approximately 25% more damage at all gem levels. Now has 200% Effectiveness of Added Damage (previously 160%).

Now deals approximately 25% more damage at all gem levels. Now has 200% Effectiveness of Added Damage (previously 160%). Blink Arrow of Prismatic Clones: Clones now deal 25% more damage with Elemental Arrows.

Clones now deal 25% more damage with Elemental Arrows. Cleave of Rage: Now has +0.1 metres to Radius per 5 Rage at all gem levels (previously per 3 Rage).

Now has +0.1 metres to Radius per 5 Rage at all gem levels (previously per 3 Rage). Divine Ire of Holy Lightning : Burst now deals 120% more Damage with Hit per Stage after the first (previously 100%) and 80% more Damage with Ailments per Stage after the first (previously 60%). It now has 20% less Area of Effect (previously 30%).

: Burst now deals 120% more Damage with Hit per Stage after the first (previously 100%) and 80% more Damage with Ailments per Stage after the first (previously 60%). It now has 20% less Area of Effect (previously 30%). Dominating Blow of Inspiring : Increased and Reductions to Minion Damage now also apply to this Skill's Damage at 250% of their value (previously 200%).

: Increased and Reductions to Minion Damage now also apply to this Skill's Damage at 250% of their value (previously 200%). Essence Drain of Desperation: Now deals 50% more Damage over Time at all gem levels. Now has Lose Life and Energy Shield equal to 0.3% of Debuff Damage (previously 0.2%).

Now deals 50% more Damage over Time at all gem levels. Now has Lose Life and Energy Shield equal to 0.3% of Debuff Damage (previously 0.2%). Explosive Concoction of Destruction : Now has +10% to Critical Strike Chance (previously 8%).

: Now has +10% to Critical Strike Chance (previously 8%). Explosive Trap of Shrapnel now has 140% Effectiveness of Added Damage (previously 120%) and now deals 5 to 8 Physical Damage at gem level 1 (previously 5 to 7), scaling up to 635 to 952 at gem level 20 (previously 568 to 851). The base secondary radius is now 2.4 meters at gem level 1 (previously 3) and 3 meters at gem level 20 (previously 3.6). The base smaller explosion radius is now 0.7 meters at gem level 1 (previously 1.3) and 1.3 at gem level 20 (previously 1.9).

Exsanguinate of Transmission: Now costs 16 Life at gem level 1 (previously 14), scaling up to 46 at gem level 20 (previously 40). Now has a Cast Time of 0.80 seconds (previously 0.70 seconds) and has 60% Effectiveness of Added Damage (previously 55%). It now deals 4 to 5 Physical Damage at gem level 1 (unchanged), scaling up to 268 to 401 at gem level 20 (previously 239 to 357), Deals 26.2 Base Physical Damage per second at gem level 1 (previously 23.4), scaling up to 1256.1 at gem level 20 (previously 1121), and now Chains +6 Times at gem level 1 (previously +12), scaling up to +10 at gem level 20 (previously +21). Quality now provides +0.00-2.00 seconds to Base Duration (previously +0.00-1.50 seconds).

Now costs 16 Life at gem level 1 (previously 14), scaling up to 46 at gem level 20 (previously 40). Now has a Cast Time of 0.80 seconds (previously 0.70 seconds) and has 60% Effectiveness of Added Damage (previously 55%). It now deals 4 to 5 Physical Damage at gem level 1 (unchanged), scaling up to 268 to 401 at gem level 20 (previously 239 to 357), Deals 26.2 Base Physical Damage per second at gem level 1 (previously 23.4), scaling up to 1256.1 at gem level 20 (previously 1121), and now Chains +6 Times at gem level 1 (previously +12), scaling up to +10 at gem level 20 (previously +21). Quality now provides +0.00-2.00 seconds to Base Duration (previously +0.00-1.50 seconds). Firestorm of Pelting: Now has Maximum 10 Firestorms at a time (previously 8).

Now has Maximum 10 Firestorms at a time (previously 8). Flame Surge of Combusting: Burning Ground now deals 35% of Fire Damage per second of inflicted Ignite (previously 25%).

Burning Ground now deals 35% of Fire Damage per second of inflicted Ignite (previously 25%). Flicker Strike of Power: Now has 50% increased Critical Strike Chance per Power Charge (previously 30%).

Now has 50% increased Critical Strike Chance per Power Charge (previously 30%). Frost Blades of Katabasis: Now deals 20% more Cold Damage over Time.

Now deals 20% more Cold Damage over Time. Frostblink : Now has 250% Effectiveness of Added Damage (previously 180%).

: Now has 250% Effectiveness of Added Damage (previously 180%). Frostblink of Wintry Blast: Now has "This Spell's Cast Time is added to its Cooldown if Triggered", and has 200% Effectiveness of Added Damage (previously 180%). It now deals 7 to 11 Cold Damage at gem level 1 (previously 9 to 14), scaling up to 916 to 1374 at gem level 20 (previously 1144 to 1716).

Now has "This Spell's Cast Time is added to its Cooldown if Triggered", and has 200% Effectiveness of Added Damage (previously 180%). It now deals 7 to 11 Cold Damage at gem level 1 (previously 9 to 14), scaling up to 916 to 1374 at gem level 20 (previously 1144 to 1716). Galvanic Field of Intensity: Now Fires a beam every 0.30 seconds (previously 0.40).

Now Fires a beam every 0.30 seconds (previously 0.40). General's Cry: Now has a Cooldown Time of 3 seconds at all gem levels (previously 4).

Now has a Cooldown Time of 3 seconds at all gem levels (previously 4). Ice Crash of Cadence: Now has 80% more Damage with Main Hand Weapon (previously 50%).

Now has 80% more Damage with Main Hand Weapon (previously 50%). Kinetic Bolt of Fragmentation: No longer has "Increases and Reductions to Spell Damage also apply to Attack Damage from this Skill at 200% of their value". Quality now causes Projectiles to change direction 0-1 time (previously provided "Increases and Reductions to Spell Damage also apply to Attack Damage from this Skill at +0-50% of their value"). It now has 55% Effectiveness of Added Damage at gem level 1 (previously 65%), scaling up to 70% at gem level 20 (previously 85%).

No longer has "Increases and Reductions to Spell Damage also apply to Attack Damage from this Skill at 200% of their value". Quality now causes Projectiles to change direction 0-1 time (previously provided "Increases and Reductions to Spell Damage also apply to Attack Damage from this Skill at +0-50% of their value"). It now has 55% Effectiveness of Added Damage at gem level 1 (previously 65%), scaling up to 70% at gem level 20 (previously 85%). Lancing Steel of Spraying: Now fires 6 Projectiles at gem level 1 (unchanged), scaling up to 8 at gem level 20 (previously 10).

Now fires 6 Projectiles at gem level 1 (unchanged), scaling up to 8 at gem level 20 (previously 10). Lightning Arrow of Electrocution: Arrows now Damage final target 4 additional times after sticking in (previously 3).

Arrows now Damage final target 4 additional times after sticking in (previously 3). Lightning Spire Trap of Overloading: Now Strikes 8 Areas (previously 6).

Now Strikes 8 Areas (previously 6). Mirror Arrow of Prismatic Clones: Clones now deal 25% more damage with Elemental Arrows.

Clones now deal 25% more damage with Elemental Arrows. Penance Brand of Dissipation: Now Activates every 0.75 seconds while Attached (previously 0.6 seconds) and has 50% Effectiveness of Added Damage (previously 65%). It now Deals 16 to 24 Physical Damage at gem level 1 (previously 20 to 30), scaling up to 231 to 347 at gem level 20 (previously 288 to 432), and Pulses now deal 30% more Damage with Hits and Ailments per Energy after the first (previously 60% more Damage with Hits, 40% more Damage with Ailments).

Now Activates every 0.75 seconds while Attached (previously 0.6 seconds) and has 50% Effectiveness of Added Damage (previously 65%). It now Deals 16 to 24 Physical Damage at gem level 1 (previously 20 to 30), scaling up to 231 to 347 at gem level 20 (previously 288 to 432), and Pulses now deal 30% more Damage with Hits and Ailments per Energy after the first (previously 60% more Damage with Hits, 40% more Damage with Ailments). Power Siphon of the Archmage: Now Deals Added Lightning Damage equal to 15% of maximum Mana at gem level 1 (previously 10%), scaling up to 24% at gem level 20 (previously 17%).

Now Deals Added Lightning Damage equal to 15% of maximum Mana at gem level 1 (previously 10%), scaling up to 24% at gem level 20 (previously 17%). Rain of Arrows of Artillery: Now has 40% Effectiveness of Added Damage at gem level 1 (previously 36%), scaling up to 49% at gem level 20 (previously 45%).

Now has 40% Effectiveness of Added Damage at gem level 1 (previously 36%), scaling up to 49% at gem level 20 (previously 45%). Raise Spectre of Transience : Now has Maximum 4 Raised Spectres at gem level 1 (previously 3), scaling up to 6 at gem level 20 (previously 4).

: Now has Maximum 4 Raised Spectres at gem level 1 (previously 3), scaling up to 6 at gem level 20 (previously 4). Raise Zombie of Falling: Zombies created are no longer usable by Detonate Dead.

Zombies created are no longer usable by Detonate Dead. Scourge Arrow of Menace: Now has "Each Spore Pod fires 4 Thorn Arrows" at all gem levels (previously 5).

Now has "Each Spore Pod fires 4 Thorn Arrows" at all gem levels (previously 5). Shield Crush of the Chieftain : Now deals 8 to 12 Added Fire Damage per 15 Armour on Shield at gem level 20 (previously 7 to 9). Quality now provides "Central wave has 0-40% more Area of Effect" (previously Deals up to 0-10% more Damage with Hits to closer targets).

: Now deals 8 to 12 Added Fire Damage per 15 Armour on Shield at gem level 20 (previously 7 to 9). Quality now provides "Central wave has 0-40% more Area of Effect" (previously Deals up to 0-10% more Damage with Hits to closer targets). Shrapnel Ballista of Steel: Attack Speed is now 50% of base (previously 40%).

Attack Speed is now 50% of base (previously 40%). Sniper's Mark: Now causes Cursed Enemies to take 10% increased Damage from Projectile Hits at gem level 1 (unchanged), scaling up to 29% at gem level 20 (previously 35%). Projectiles which Hit Cursed Enemies now Split towards 2 additional targets at all gem levels (previously 2 at gem level 1, scaling up to 4 at gem level 20).

Now causes Cursed Enemies to take 10% increased Damage from Projectile Hits at gem level 1 (unchanged), scaling up to 29% at gem level 20 (previously 35%). Projectiles which Hit Cursed Enemies now Split towards 2 additional targets at all gem levels (previously 2 at gem level 1, scaling up to 4 at gem level 20). Spark of Unpredictability: Now has 190% Effectiveness of Added Damage (previously 160%). It now deals 1 to 28 Lightning Damage at gem level 1 (previously 1 to 24), scaling up to 104 to 1983 at gem level 20 (previously 90 to 1705) to match the non-Transfigured version of Spark.

Now has 190% Effectiveness of Added Damage (previously 160%). It now deals 1 to 28 Lightning Damage at gem level 1 (previously 1 to 24), scaling up to 104 to 1983 at gem level 20 (previously 90 to 1705) to match the non-Transfigured version of Spark. Spectral Throw of Materialising: Now has 200% Effectiveness of Added Damage at gem level 1 (previously 160%), scaling up to 280% at gem level 20 (previously 240%).

Now has 200% Effectiveness of Added Damage at gem level 1 (previously 160%), scaling up to 280% at gem level 20 (previously 240%). Storm Brand of Indecision: Now has 60% effectiveness of added damage (previously 85%), and a cast time of 0.75 seconds (previously 0.35 seconds). It now deals 5 to 14 Lightning Damage at gem level 1 (previously 6 to 19), scaling up to 172 to 515 at gem level 20 (previously 229 to 686). Quality now causes the skill to Deal +0-10% more Damage with Hits against Branded Enemy (previously +0-20%).

Now has 60% effectiveness of added damage (previously 85%), and a cast time of 0.75 seconds (previously 0.35 seconds). It now deals 5 to 14 Lightning Damage at gem level 1 (previously 6 to 19), scaling up to 172 to 515 at gem level 20 (previously 229 to 686). Quality now causes the skill to Deal +0-10% more Damage with Hits against Branded Enemy (previously +0-20%). Summon Raging Spirit : The Raging Spirit's melee attack no longer naturally gains 0-38% more Damage as it levels.

The Raging Spirit's melee attack no longer naturally gains 0-38% more Damage as it levels. Summon Chaos Golem of the Maelström: Golem's Chaos aura now deals 30% more Damage over Time.

Golem's Chaos aura now deals 30% more Damage over Time. Summon Flame Golem of the Meteor: Golem's Meteor skill now deals 50% more Damage, and the Burning Ground now deals 30% more Damage over Time.

Golem's Meteor skill now deals 50% more Damage, and the Burning Ground now deals 30% more Damage over Time. Summon Ice Golem of Shattering: Golem's on-death Projectile Nova now has two extra Projectiles and deals 25% more Damage.

Golem's on-death Projectile Nova now has two extra Projectiles and deals 25% more Damage. Summon Skeletons of Archers: Archers now deal 15% more Damage.

Archers now deal 15% more Damage. Summon Stone Golem of Safeguarding: Now has "Golems grant 15% of Melee Damage is taken from your Stone Golems' Life before you" (previously 10%).

Now has "Golems grant 15% of Melee Damage is taken from your Stone Golems' Life before you" (previously 10%). Tornado Shot: Now has an Attack Speed Multiplier of 80% of base (previously 100%), and now uses the same bow animation as the Puncture Skill Gem. It now has a Mana Cost of 10 at gem level 1 (previously 8), scaling up to 12 at gem level 20 (previously 10). Quality now provides 0-40% increased Projectile Speed instead of "Fires +0-1 secondary Projectile".

Now has an Attack Speed Multiplier of 80% of base (previously 100%), and now uses the same bow animation as the Puncture Skill Gem. It now has a Mana Cost of 10 at gem level 1 (previously 8), scaling up to 12 at gem level 20 (previously 10). Quality now provides 0-40% increased Projectile Speed instead of "Fires +0-1 secondary Projectile". Unearth : Quality now provides "Corpses Spawned have 0-20% increased Maximum Life" (previously 0-30%).

: Quality now provides "Corpses Spawned have 0-20% increased Maximum Life" (previously 0-30%). Void Sphere of Rending: Now pulses every 0.3 seconds (previously 0.4).

Now pulses every 0.3 seconds (previously 0.4). Volatile Dead: After reaching the maximum number of Orbs at a time, the oldest existing Orbs no longer explode; they are simply killed.

