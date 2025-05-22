Palia: Answering the Call quest walkthrough

With the release of the Elderwood expansion in Palia, the long-awaited main storyline if finally available— and it starts with a bang. A celestial light show pierces the sky, signaling the beginning of something grand: the quest called Answering the Call. This mission plunges you deep into the secrets of the Night Sky Temple and introduces you to mysterious technology, sealed rooms, hidden logs, and a puzzle that must be solved using your wits and your ever-trusty pickaxe.

Ad

In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to unlock the quest, what to expect as you explore the temple, how to find every logbook, and, ultimately, how to solve the password puzzle and complete the mission. Whether you're here for lore, loot, or just getting un-stuck, this walkthrough has everything you need.

Also Read: Palia: Complete list of achievements and trophies

How to unlock the "Answering the Call" quest in Palia

Speak to Einar, to begin the quest (Image via Singularity 6)

Before you can even begin this main story mission in Elderwood, you’ll need to have progressed quite a bit through the previous questlines. If the mission hasn’t appeared yet, make sure you’ve completed the following quests in Palia’s storyline:

Ad

Trending

All Vault quests (Flames, Waves, Roots, Gales)

Into the Fire

Troubled Waters

Rooted in Place

Up in the Air

Once all of these are finished, you’ll be prompted to return to your housing plot, where a cutscene will play featuring Einar. He informs you that the Cosmos Protocol Lockdown has been lifted and that you’ve been summoned to help decipher the strange activity at the Night Sky Temple. This interaction officially triggers the beginning of the “Answering the Call” quest.

Ad

Beginning the Quest — Night Sky Temple exploration

Talk to Subira and she will guide you to your objectives (Image via Singularity 6)

Once the quest is active, your first stop is the Night Sky Temple, located in Kilima Village near Leafhopper Hills. Make sure you bring along a durable pickaxe because a large part of the upcoming puzzle involves smashing through hidden walls and even breaking floors to find secrets buried deep within the temple's structure.

Ad

When you arrive, Subira is waiting for you. She tells you the path forward is blocked but hints that there's more to the temple than what first meets the eye. Your objective becomes clear: you must find seven hidden logbooks, each of which contains a single character. Together, these characters form a password needed to access a mysterious console locked away inside the Night Sky Temple.

Navigating the Temple — Hidden walls, logs, and lots of lore

The Quest begins after meeting with Jina and Subira at the temple (Image via Singularity 6)

The Night Sky Temple is laid out like a maze, with multiple passageways to go through, breakable walls, and floors concealing multiple secret rooms. Your main task is exploration — searching the right hallways, smashing the correct walls, and making your way horizontally and vertically through the temple to uncover its secrets.

Ad

Inventory Tip: All logbooks are stored in your Quest Inventory, so don’t panic if you think you’ve lost one. You can also recheck them to verify the secret password characters they contain.

Your journey through the temple will take you up ladders, across crumbling bridges, down shattered staircases, and into forgotten rooms filled with ancient artifacts and treasure chests. There are also plenty of red herrings — walls that lead nowhere and empty rooms designed to throw you off. But stick with it, and you’ll eventually uncover all seven logs.

Ad

Some of the logs are hidden behind very specific breakable spots in the temple. For instance, one is found just behind a bookcase. Another is in a room that appears empty but hides a destructible section of flooring that leads to an entire lower level.

Others are tucked away near environmental features like pipes or vases, requiring you to keep an eye on your surroundings and look for visual clues.

The layout isn’t always intuitive, and many will find themselves doubling back and forth or accidentally skipping logs. If this happens, don’t worry. The temple is forgiving, and once you learn where each log is located, it becomes easier to navigate and acquire them.

Ad

Solving the password puzzle

Once you’ve gathered all seven logbooks, you’ll need to find the console room. This final chamber is hidden just behind a wall that you can break after collecting the 6th and 7th hidden logs. There’s also a destructible floor leading into this chamber, so don’t miss it.

At the center of this massive room is a console, unlocked only by a password. Each logbook contains a piece of this password — a single character, often located on the last page of the log. Once you’ve collected all seven, you’ll have the complete code required to access the console and unlock its stored protocols.

Ad

Logbook Password table (breakdown of final clue)

Here’s a clean table with each logbook’s number, location, and the password character it contains:

Logbook (#) Location description Password character 1 Left side of the hallway with the large bookcase, first breakable wall to your left Q 2 Opposite hallway, hidden nook on the right (break wall) s 3 Room with pipes, left hallway after #2 (break wall) 7 4 Upper walkway, near a broken path by a large bookcase ? 5 East side, second floor, drop through broken floor to lower level. v 6 Third west-side wall past #5 % 7 Last room with breakable walls (east side), near double vases J

Ad

Final password to enter at the console: Qs7?v%J

1st Record location

Record location 1 (mage via Singularity 6)

2nd Record location

Ad

Record location 2 (Image via Singularity 6)

3rd Record location

Ad

Record location 3 (Image via Singularity 6)

4th Record location

Ad

Record location 4 (Image via Singularity 6)

To reach the rest of the Records, break through the floor here

Ad

Rest of the Record location is beyond this breakable floor (Image via Singular 6)

5th Record Location

Ad

Record location 5 (Image via Singularity 6)

6th Record location

Ad

Record location 6 (Image via Singularity 6)

7th Record location

Ad

Record location 7 (Image via Singularity 6)

Warning

Ad

If you enter the wrong password, the console will reject your input, forcing you to recollect all the logbooks from scratch. Double-check each character and input the password exactly as shown, including all punctuation.

Once the correct password is entered, the console will unlock. Inside, you’ll find access logs for both the Cosmos Protocol and the Mirror Protocol. Reviewing the logs reveals that both were recently accessed, confirming that someone — or something — has been interacting with the temple’s ancient systems.

Ad

Final steps — confronting the truth

Enter the correct Password to unlock the secrets of the temple (Image via Singularity 6)

Once you've finished reviewing the data, Subira will reappear. Talk to her and share what you’ve learned. She’ll lead you back to the Night Sky Temple, where the quest concludes with some closing dialogue and hints at what’s to come next in the Elderwood story arc.

Ad

At this point, you’ll also receive your rewards for finishing the quest, and the next leg of the main storyline will begin.

Answering the Call is more than just a quest — it’s Palia’s first deep dive into a sci-fi-meets-fantasy mystery that opens the door to the secrets of the cosmos. Between its atmospheric storytelling, layered puzzle-solving, and rewarding exploration, it sets the tone for the entire Elderwood main story arc.

Ad

Whether you're a lore-lover decoding hidden messages or just in it for the loot and XP, this quest is a memorable ride — and the perfect way to re-engage with Palia’s ever-evolving world.

Check out our other guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jagaran Dutta Jagaran is an MMO and ARPG writer at Sportskeeda. His involvement in the gaming industry also includes working as a concept artist and as a narrative designer.

At age of nine, Halo: Combat Evolved kicked off his love for the medium. He looks back fondly on the times he visited cyber cafes, watching the older boys playing the game and shouting, "Master Chief!"

If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into the breathtaking world of Halo.

He admires Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell for his engaging dialogue and gameplay as well as his critical thinking regardless of how much he loves the game, which encouraged him to spend countless hours in games and technically analyze them.

In his free time, he enjoys writing books, cooking, sketching, and the occasional game of football. Know More