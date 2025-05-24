Palia: Fishing for Answers quest walkthrough

If you’re craving a heartfelt storyline while exploring Bahari Bay, Palia’s Fishing for Answers quest delivers a touching tale of love, mystery, and long-lost letters. This guide walks you through every step of the quest, from discovering the old lighthouse to uncovering the hidden treasure of emotions left behind by two separated lovers.
Whether you're a completionist, a romance fan, or just love solving cozy mysteries in a cozy world, this guide will help you complete the Fishing for Answers quest with ease.
Also Read: Palia: Complete list of achievements and trophies
How to start the Fishing for Answers quest in Palia
To kick things off, head to the eastern coast of Bahari Bay. You’ll want to locate the Old Lighthouse, just north of Beachcomber Cove and south of Lighthouse Lagoon. If you’ve already unlocked the Pulsewater Plains Stable Point, you can use it to fast travel — it’s the quickest route to finding the Lighthouse.
After arriving at the lighthouse, head inside and look around the level. On a table near a chair, you’ll find a diary. Interact with it to read the story of Faadhil, the old lighthouse keeper who shares entries about his lost love, Jabarii. After reading it, you’ll automatically start the Fishing for Answers quest.
This is a Discovery quest, so it won’t show up like regular side quests — keep track of your progress by interacting with quest objects in the world.
Where to fish for Faadhil’s letters
After reading the diary, your next objective is to track down the location of the three bottled letters that Faadhil tossed into the sea in hopes that Jabarii would receive them.
How to get there
Leave the lighthouse and head east toward the wooden docks just below the cliffs. If you peek over the edge, you’ll see a wooden dock stretching into the bay — that’s your destination. You can glide down straight to it or take the scenic path down the hill.
The perfect fishing spot
Once you reach the docks, position yourself near the four-way dock intersection, particularly along the curved edge. This is the sweet spot to fish up Faadhil’s letters.
Pro tips for fishing the letters
- Do not use any bait. Using bait will increase your chance of catching fish instead of the bottled letters.
- Keep fishing in that particular area until you have collected all three separate bottles. Each bottle holds a letter.
- These items do not stack in your inventory, so ensure you have enough room.
Each letter paints a deeper picture of Faadhil’s heartbreak and his enduring hope that Jabarii might one day read his words. Once you’ve read all three, you’ll get a new clue hinting at their secret meeting spot.
Solving the clue: The secret spot
The final letter gives a poetic hint:
“As I take in the view of both the aqueduct and the entire bay, I will watch for you on the horizon.”
This is your next and final objective: tracking down the spot where Faadhil and Jabarii used to meet. Here’s how to find it.
Navigating to the secret location
From the docks, start heading north toward the aqueduct — a large stone structure that divides Bahari Bay. Your target is a cliffside location with a tree with orange leaves that overlooks the aqueduct and the bay.
How to reach it
- Climb the rocks near the aqueduct or glide from the lighthouse if you’re feeling fancy.
- Look for a tree with orange leaves near the top of a rocky hill.
- Once you spot it, climb to the top and inspect the sparkling dirt mound nearby.
The final letter
Interact with the dirt mound on the rocks to unearth the last letter — this time, it’s from Jabarii. He responds to Faadhil’s many messages with a heartfelt apology, expressing regret over the lost time and revealing that he’s traveling to Akwinduu in search of Faadhil.
This emotional closure wraps up their long-distance love story in the most Palia way — hopeful, bittersweet, and tender.
Quest summary table
Fishing for Answers Rewards
After reading Jabarii’s final note, you’ll receive the following rewards:
These items not only serve as heartfelt mementos but can also give you a head start on unlocking romance dialogue with your favorite villager.
The Fishing for Answers quest in Palia is more than just the usual scavenger hunt — it’s a touching narrative experience that shows off the game’s emotional depth. From combing the coastline for love letters to gliding toward a scenic cliffside view, it’s a journey full of atmosphere and heart.
In the end, it’s a perfect reminder of what makes Palia special: cozy exploration, emotional storytelling, and unexpected beauty tucked into the heart of the world.
So, take your time, enjoy the views, and let Faadhil and Jabarii’s story gently tug at your heartstrings.
Check out our other guides:
- Palia: Exploring the future of the cozy MMO after multiple Studio Singularity layoffs
- Palia: How to follow Tau's Trail
- Palia: All Romance options and gifts guide
- Palia Parental Dispute Quest Guide
- Palia: How to get Sacred Flowers for Umbraan Shrines