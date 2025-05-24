Palia: Fishing for Answers quest walkthrough

If you’re craving a heartfelt storyline while exploring Bahari Bay, Palia’s Fishing for Answers quest delivers a touching tale of love, mystery, and long-lost letters. This guide walks you through every step of the quest, from discovering the old lighthouse to uncovering the hidden treasure of emotions left behind by two separated lovers.

Whether you're a completionist, a romance fan, or just love solving cozy mysteries in a cozy world, this guide will help you complete the Fishing for Answers quest with ease.

How to start the Fishing for Answers quest in Palia

the Old Lighthouse, situated just north of Beachcomber Cove (Image via Singularity 6)

To kick things off, head to the eastern coast of Bahari Bay. You’ll want to locate the Old Lighthouse, just north of Beachcomber Cove and south of Lighthouse Lagoon. If you’ve already unlocked the Pulsewater Plains Stable Point, you can use it to fast travel — it’s the quickest route to finding the Lighthouse.

On a table near a chair, you’ll find a diary (Image via Singularity 6)

After arriving at the lighthouse, head inside and look around the level. On a table near a chair, you’ll find a diary. Interact with it to read the story of Faadhil, the old lighthouse keeper who shares entries about his lost love, Jabarii. After reading it, you’ll automatically start the Fishing for Answers quest.

This is a Discovery quest, so it won’t show up like regular side quests — keep track of your progress by interacting with quest objects in the world.

Where to fish for Faadhil’s letters

After reading the diary, your next objective is to track down the location of the three bottled letters that Faadhil tossed into the sea in hopes that Jabarii would receive them.

How to get there

If you peek over the edge, you’ll see a wooden dock (Image via Singularity 6)

Leave the lighthouse and head east toward the wooden docks just below the cliffs. If you peek over the edge, you’ll see a wooden dock stretching into the bay — that’s your destination. You can glide down straight to it or take the scenic path down the hill.

The perfect fishing spot

This is the sweet spot to fish up Faadhil’s letters (Image via Singularity 6)

Once you reach the docks, position yourself near the four-way dock intersection, particularly along the curved edge. This is the sweet spot to fish up Faadhil’s letters.

Pro tips for fishing the letters

Do not use any bait. Using bait will increase your chance of catching fish instead of the bottled letters.

Using bait will increase your chance of catching fish instead of the bottled letters. Keep fishing in that particular area until you have collected all three separate bottles . Each bottle holds a letter.

. Each bottle holds a letter. These items do not stack in your inventory, so ensure you have enough room.

Each letter paints a deeper picture of Faadhil’s heartbreak and his enduring hope that Jabarii might one day read his words. Once you’ve read all three, you’ll get a new clue hinting at their secret meeting spot.

Solving the clue: The secret spot

The final letter gives a poetic hint:

“As I take in the view of both the aqueduct and the entire bay, I will watch for you on the horizon.”

This is your next and final objective: tracking down the spot where Faadhil and Jabarii used to meet. Here’s how to find it.

Navigating to the secret location

Your target is a cliffside location with the tree with orange leaves (Image via Singularity 6)

From the docks, start heading north toward the aqueduct — a large stone structure that divides Bahari Bay. Your target is a cliffside location with a tree with orange leaves that overlooks the aqueduct and the bay.

How to reach it

Once you spot it, climb to the top and inspect the sparkling dirt mound nearby (Image via Singularity 6)

Climb the rocks near the aqueduct or glide from the lighthouse if you’re feeling fancy.

Look for a tree with orange leaves near the top of a rocky hill.

near the top of a rocky hill. Once you spot it, climb to the top and inspect the sparkling dirt mound nearby.

The final letter

Jabarii responds to Faadhil’s many messages with a heartfelt apology (Image via Singularity 6)

Interact with the dirt mound on the rocks to unearth the last letter — this time, it’s from Jabarii. He responds to Faadhil’s many messages with a heartfelt apology, expressing regret over the lost time and revealing that he’s traveling to Akwinduu in search of Faadhil.

This emotional closure wraps up their long-distance love story in the most Palia way — hopeful, bittersweet, and tender.

Quest summary table

Step Objective Location 1 Start the quest by reading Faadhil’s diary On a table inside the Old Lighthouse (Bahari Bay) 2 Head to the docks below the lighthouse. East side of the lighthouse 3 Fish for 3 bottles containing Faadhil’s letters (no bait). At the dock’s curved edge near the intersection 4 Read all 3 letters. Inventory 5 Decode the clue about the secret spot. Final letter 6 Travel to the aqueduct and look for a cliff with an orange-leaved tree. North of the lighthouse, overlooking the bay 7 Interact with the sparkling dirt mound by the tree. On top of the cliff 8 Read Jabarii’s final letter and collect the rewards. Dirt mound by the orange-leaved tree

Fishing for Answers Rewards

After reading Jabarii’s final note, you’ll receive the following rewards:

Item Use A box of Chocolates Can be gifted to romanceable NPCs (Friendship Level 3+) to unlock their romance path. Heartdrop Lily A rare flower used for romantic gifting; also unlocks the romance path. Lighthouse Keeper’s Ring Can be sold for 300 Gold; it has sentimental value but no mechanical purpose.

These items not only serve as heartfelt mementos but can also give you a head start on unlocking romance dialogue with your favorite villager.

The Fishing for Answers quest in Palia is more than just the usual scavenger hunt — it’s a touching narrative experience that shows off the game’s emotional depth. From combing the coastline for love letters to gliding toward a scenic cliffside view, it’s a journey full of atmosphere and heart.

In the end, it’s a perfect reminder of what makes Palia special: cozy exploration, emotional storytelling, and unexpected beauty tucked into the heart of the world.

So, take your time, enjoy the views, and let Faadhil and Jabarii’s story gently tug at your heartstrings.

About the author Jagaran Dutta Jagaran is an MMO and ARPG writer at Sportskeeda. His involvement in the gaming industry also includes working as a concept artist and as a narrative designer.

At age of nine, Halo: Combat Evolved kicked off his love for the medium. He looks back fondly on the times he visited cyber cafes, watching the older boys playing the game and shouting, "Master Chief!"

If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into the breathtaking world of Halo.

He admires Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell for his engaging dialogue and gameplay as well as his critical thinking regardless of how much he loves the game, which encouraged him to spend countless hours in games and technically analyze them.

In his free time, he enjoys writing books, cooking, sketching, and the occasional game of football. Know More