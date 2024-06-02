Palia Fishing Guide: All fish locations and how to catch them

Players can do several activities in the land of Palia, and fishing is one of them. This is a great skill to have, as you can use it to earn gold and it’s quite fun. This laid-back MMO allows players to catch a variety of fish in multiple locations. While it's not a difficult skill, knowing the locations of all the fish can be burdensome.
If you are looking for the perfect fishing guide for all the fish in the game, look no further, as this guide will list all the locations of the fish and explain how you can catch them all.
All fish locations in Palia and how to catch them
Fishing is an important and fun part of Palia and one of the main reasons why people play it. The game has a wide variety of fish that players can catch, and they're spread across several locations. However, one cannot fish from the get-go. They must progress in the game’s main quest until they meet Auni to learn to fish.
When you meet Auni, he will deliver you a mail from Einar, the Master fisherman who will send you a fishing rod to start your fishing journey.
To fish in Palia, you must start by casting your line out on the water and waiting for the first to take the bait. Once the fish takes the bait, use your fishing rod to start the minigame. All you need to do is to keep the fish within the “()” line marker, which will appear once the minigame starts.
You can slowly reel the fish in while keeping the fish within the maker to catch it. You must reel it in slowly as it tries to skip; avoid reeling the fish when it jumps to deplete the health of the rod. Note that once the health of the rod depletes fully, you will lose the fish.
Locations for all the fish in Palia:
All ponds: These fish can be found in all the ponds in the game:
- Calico Koi
- Cantankerous Koi
- Cloudfish
- Fairy Carp
- Giant Goldfish
- Kilima Catfish
- Mirror Carp
- Mottled Gobi
- Mudminnow
- Orange Bluegill
- Scarlet Koi
- Stalking Catfish
Bahari Bay Cave: The fish listed below can be found in the caves of Bahari Bay:
- Albino Eel
- Bat Ray
- Blobfish
- Eyeless Minnow
- Umbran Carp
- Mutated Angler
- Stonefish
- Crimson Fangtooth
- Hypnotic Moray
- Void Ray
Bahari Bay Coast: The fish below can be found on the coast of Bahari Bay:
- Bahari Bass
- Blue Spotted Ray
- Barracuda
- Bahari Bream
- Bluefin Tuna
- Ribbontail Ray
- Blue Marlin
- Black Sea Bass
- Cactus Moray
- Blue Spotted Ray
- Long Nosed Unicorn Fish
- Ribbontail Ray
- Sardine
- Yellowfin Tuna
Bahari Bay River: Below are the fish that can be found in the River of Bahari Bay:
- Rosy Bitterling
- Silvery Minnow
- Yellow Perch
- Dawnray
- Duskray
- Kilima Redfin
- Oily Anchovy
- Cutthroat Trout
- Paddlefish
- Thundering Eel
- Willow Lamprey
- Bahari Pike
- Fathead Minnow
- Chub
- Honey Loach
- Stormray
- Swordfin Eel
Kilima Village Lakes: The fish below can be found in the lakes of Kilima Village:
- Gillyfin
- Largemouth Bass
- Painted Perch
- Smallmouth Bass
- Prism Trout
- Striped Sturgeon
- Shimmerfin
- Alligator Gar
- Beluga Sturgeon
- Enchanted Pupfish
- Midnight Paddlefish
- GIant Kilima Stingray
- Ancient Fish
Kilima Village Rivers: Below are the fish that can be found in the rivers of Kilima Village:
- Striped Dace
- Spotted Bullhead
- Channel Catfish
- Silver Salmon
- Golden Salmon
- Rainbow Trout
- Red-bellied Piranha
- Freshwater Eel
- Stickleback
- Energized Piranha
- Radiant Sunfish
- Crucian Carp
- Platinum Chad
- Kilima Greyling
- Indigo Lamprey
- Kenli's Carp
- Flametongue Ray
Here are some more articles on Palia:
- Beginner tips and tricks
- Crafting license guide
- Ways to quickly earn money
- Romanceable NPCs
- Inky Dragonfly catching guide