Palia Fishing Guide: All fish locations and how to catch them

Players can do several activities in the land of Palia, and fishing is one of them. This is a great skill to have, as you can use it to earn gold and it’s quite fun. This laid-back MMO allows players to catch a variety of fish in multiple locations. While it's not a difficult skill, knowing the locations of all the fish can be burdensome.

If you are looking for the perfect fishing guide for all the fish in the game, look no further, as this guide will list all the locations of the fish and explain how you can catch them all.

All fish locations in Palia and how to catch them

All the locations where you can fish in Palia (Image via Singularity 6)

Fishing is an important and fun part of Palia and one of the main reasons why people play it. The game has a wide variety of fish that players can catch, and they're spread across several locations. However, one cannot fish from the get-go. They must progress in the game’s main quest until they meet Auni to learn to fish.

When you meet Auni, he will deliver you a mail from Einar, the Master fisherman who will send you a fishing rod to start your fishing journey.

To fish in Palia, you must start by casting your line out on the water and waiting for the first to take the bait. Once the fish takes the bait, use your fishing rod to start the minigame. All you need to do is to keep the fish within the “()” line marker, which will appear once the minigame starts.

You can slowly reel the fish in while keeping the fish within the maker to catch it. You must reel it in slowly as it tries to skip; avoid reeling the fish when it jumps to deplete the health of the rod. Note that once the health of the rod depletes fully, you will lose the fish.

Locations for all the fish in Palia:

All the locations where fish can be found in Palia (Image via Singularity 6)

All ponds: These fish can be found in all the ponds in the game:

Calico Koi

Cantankerous Koi

Cloudfish

Fairy Carp

Giant Goldfish

Kilima Catfish

Mirror Carp

Mottled Gobi

Mudminnow

Orange Bluegill

Scarlet Koi

Stalking Catfish

Bahari Bay Cave: The fish listed below can be found in the caves of Bahari Bay:

Albino Eel

Bat Ray

Blobfish

Eyeless Minnow

Umbran Carp

Mutated Angler

Stonefish

Crimson Fangtooth

Hypnotic Moray

Void Ray

Bahari Bay Coast: The fish below can be found on the coast of Bahari Bay:

Bahari Bass

Blue Spotted Ray

Barracuda

Bahari Bream

Bluefin Tuna

Ribbontail Ray

Blue Marlin

Black Sea Bass

Cactus Moray

Blue Spotted Ray

Long Nosed Unicorn Fish

Ribbontail Ray

Sardine

Yellowfin Tuna

Bahari Bay River: Below are the fish that can be found in the River of Bahari Bay:

Rosy Bitterling

Silvery Minnow

Yellow Perch

Dawnray

Duskray

Kilima Redfin

Oily Anchovy

Cutthroat Trout

Paddlefish

Thundering Eel

Willow Lamprey

Bahari Pike

Fathead Minnow

Chub

Honey Loach

Stormray

Swordfin Eel

Kilima Village Lakes: The fish below can be found in the lakes of Kilima Village:

Gillyfin

Largemouth Bass

Painted Perch

Smallmouth Bass

Prism Trout

Striped Sturgeon

Shimmerfin

Alligator Gar

Beluga Sturgeon

Enchanted Pupfish

Midnight Paddlefish

GIant Kilima Stingray

Ancient Fish

Kilima Village Rivers: Below are the fish that can be found in the rivers of Kilima Village:

Striped Dace

Spotted Bullhead

Channel Catfish

Silver Salmon

Golden Salmon

Rainbow Trout

Red-bellied Piranha

Freshwater Eel

Stickleback

Energized Piranha

Radiant Sunfish

Crucian Carp

Platinum Chad

Kilima Greyling

Indigo Lamprey

Kenli's Carp

Flametongue Ray

