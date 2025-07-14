Palumba in Palworld: Location, drops, and breeding guide

Palumba in Palworld is a massive Pal you can obtain. Resembling an amalgam between a lumbering dinosaur and Exeggutor from Pokémon, Palumba is a Grass-type Pal that can be used as a Mount. It has level two in Planting and Gathering and level three in Mining. With overall good stats, it's a solid companion to take on long trips.

Unlike the other new Pals introduced in the Tides of Terraria update (v0.6.0 patch), such as Pengullet Lux, you won't have to go fishing to obtain Palumba. That said, here's what you need to know about where to find this Pal, what loot it drops, and what breeding options are available.

Everything you need to know about Palumba in Palworld

Location and drops for Palumba in Palworld

Palumbas in their element (Image via Pocketpair)

To find Palumba in Palworld, you have a few options. You can either go to Eternal Summer Isle, where it can be found above the waterfall on the south side of the island. You could also stumble upon them next to the teleporter on the island.

The other prime location is the small island east of the Desert. Go north of the teleporter to find Palumbas. However, be careful, as these variants are stronger. Remember to use a Fire-type Pal, as it will give you an edge in combat. Consider using a Fire Support Whistle to bring the heat.

Coming to drops, Palumbas usually drop Bone. Not the best item to farm, but if you need Cement or a Mega Glider, Bone will come in handy. However, it's not particularly worth your time.

Breeding for Palumba in Palworld

To start breeding Palumba in Palworld, you'll first need to unlock the Breeding Farm blueprint and build it at your base (this is the basic requirement for all Pals). Once that's done, you'll need to get two Palumbas to start the breeding process. In case you don't want to (or can't) hunt down Palumba, you can get one from a Verdant Egg.

If all else fails, you can try breeding a Palumba using these Pals:

Azurobe Cryst x Mossanda

Neptilius x Celesdir

Tombat x Cryolinx Terra

Rayhound x Bastigor

Icelyn x Mammorest

Celaray Lux x Paladius

Aside from breeding a Palumba, you can also use the Pal to breed other Pals. Here's a list to try out:

Breed Palumba with Beakon to get Warsect

Breed Palumba with Neptilius to get Relaxaurus

Breed Palumba with Lyleen Noct to get Braloha

Breed Palumba with Helzephyr Lux to get Reptyro

Breed Palumba with Helzephyr to get Reptyro

Breed Palumba with Grizzbolt to get Elizabee

Breed Palumba with Silvegis to get Braloha

If you're not happy with how your new Pals turn out, you can always use Implants in Palworld to tweak Passive skills. However, keep in mind that this is a costly affair since Implants are hard to come by, and the process itself will cost you a lot.

