Pengullet Lux in Palworld: Location, drops, and breeding guide

Pengullet Lux is a tiny powerhouse in Palworld. This Pal can be fired as ammunition. It has level one in Handiwork, Transporting, Watering, and level two in Generating Electricity. It's one of the newest Pals on the block, being introduced via the Tides of Terraria update (v0.6.0 patch).
Much like other Pals that were recently introduced, Pengullet Lux can be obtained by fishing in Palworld. For this, you'll need Bait, and you'll also need to know where to look for this elusive Pal.
Here's what you need to know about where to find Pengullet Lux, what loot it drops, and what breeding options are available.
Everything you need to know about Pengullet Lux in Palworld
Location and drops
The Pengullet Lux, a Water/Electric Pal, can be caught by fishing at night in the Desiccated Desert and on the Isle of Decayed Treasures. If you're just starting, reaching these areas may be a bit tough, so don't rush the process.
In terms of drops, Pengullet Lux has the chance of dropping two items:
- Electric Organ
- Pal Fluids
Pal Fluids are useful in crafting the first two tiers of Baits, whereas Electric Organ is used in crafting technology and weapons.
Breeding
To start breeding Pengullet Lux, you'll first need to unlock the Breeding Farm blueprint and build it at your base. Once that's done, you'll need to get Pengullet Lux of the opposite gender to breed and reproduce.
In the case of Pengullet Lux, if you have two of them (male and female), you'll get another. However, if you do not have a Pengullet Lux, you can also use Pengullet and Sparkit to get one.
Aside from Pengullet Lux, there are other combinations of Pals you can try out to get new Pals. Here is the list:
- Breed Pengullet Lux with Cattiva to get Jelliette
- Breed Pengullet Lux with Cremis to get Jelliette
- Breed Pengullet Lux with Neptilius to get Katress
- Breed Pengullet Lux with Munchill to get Bristla
- Breed Pengullet Lux with Chikipi to get Flambelle
- Breed Pengullet Lux with Teafant to get Foxparks
- Breed Pengullet Lux with Mau to get Jellroy
If you're not happy with how your new Pals turn out, you can always use Implants in Palworld to change their Passives. However, keep in mind that this is a costly affair, so choose wisely.
