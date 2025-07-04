Pengullet Lux in Palworld: Location, drops, and breeding guide

Pengullet Lux is a tiny powerhouse in Palworld. This Pal can be fired as ammunition. It has level one in Handiwork, Transporting, Watering, and level two in Generating Electricity. It's one of the newest Pals on the block, being introduced via the Tides of Terraria update (v0.6.0 patch).

Ad

Much like other Pals that were recently introduced, Pengullet Lux can be obtained by fishing in Palworld. For this, you'll need Bait, and you'll also need to know where to look for this elusive Pal.

Here's what you need to know about where to find Pengullet Lux, what loot it drops, and what breeding options are available.

Everything you need to know about Pengullet Lux in Palworld

Location and drops

Ad

Trending

Here's where to find Pengullet Lux (Image via Pocketpair | YouTube/RandomRam)

The Pengullet Lux, a Water/Electric Pal, can be caught by fishing at night in the Desiccated Desert and on the Isle of Decayed Treasures. If you're just starting, reaching these areas may be a bit tough, so don't rush the process.

Ad

In terms of drops, Pengullet Lux has the chance of dropping two items:

Electric Organ

Pal Fluids

Pal Fluids are useful in crafting the first two tiers of Baits, whereas Electric Organ is used in crafting technology and weapons.

Breeding

Pengullet Lux is rather adorable, but useful (Image via Pocketpair)

To start breeding Pengullet Lux, you'll first need to unlock the Breeding Farm blueprint and build it at your base. Once that's done, you'll need to get Pengullet Lux of the opposite gender to breed and reproduce.

Ad

In the case of Pengullet Lux, if you have two of them (male and female), you'll get another. However, if you do not have a Pengullet Lux, you can also use Pengullet and Sparkit to get one.

Aside from Pengullet Lux, there are other combinations of Pals you can try out to get new Pals. Here is the list:

Breed Pengullet Lux with Cattiva to get Jelliette

Breed Pengullet Lux with Cremis to get Jelliette

Breed Pengullet Lux with Neptilius to get Katress

Breed Pengullet Lux with Munchill to get Bristla

Breed Pengullet Lux with Chikipi to get Flambelle

Breed Pengullet Lux with Teafant to get Foxparks

Breed Pengullet Lux with Mau to get Jellroy

Ad

If you're not happy with how your new Pals turn out, you can always use Implants in Palworld to change their Passives. However, keep in mind that this is a costly affair, so choose wisely.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More