Path of Exile 2 Early access scheduled for "later this year"

Path of Exile 2, one of the most awaited action RPGs from Grinding Gear Games, is set to be released across various platforms along with many new features. While the game's Early Access period hasn't been officially announced, it is set to roll out later this year. During the recent State of Play, developers revealed various new features, including the couch co-op. It also showcased gameplay for consoles and other platforms.

While the game’s trailer gave everyone a peek at what they can expect from the game, it provides a more in-depth look at the console version. Here’s more about Path of Exile 2 Early Access.

Path of Exile 2 Early Access will also be available for PS5, complete with couch co-op

The developers state they now have a designated team for consoles, allowing them to create a new user interface for console players. The sequel was much anticipated and required the Grinding Gear Games team to put in more work. The trailer shows the team's efforts and how great the Path of Exile 2 gameplay looks as a result.

Furthermore, the game will use dual stick control since early access will be available for PS5. Players can use the left stick for movement and the right for directional character control. This gives players great control over their character and overwrites the auto-targeting mechanism, allowing players to target their foes manually

The most awaited feature for Path of Exile is the new couch co-op. While players needed a separate device to play the game with their friends earlier, they can now play together from the same console. The sequel also has a lot of collaboration between the various classes, allowing players to find many ways of working together.

While the idea of couch co-op started as an experiment, the idea expanded to a full-fledged feature. Path of Exile 2’s couch co-op also provides players with great camera angles and panel versions of the full-screen menu that players can open simultaneously.

Once a player logs into the game, the second player can join as a guest or use their account to log in to the same device. Both players will have access to all the content in the game.

The game’s Early Access will be released for PC and consoles like PS5 and Xbox by the end of the year. While the game will also come out for PC, looking at the trailer, it seems Path of Exile 2 will feel better with a controller.

