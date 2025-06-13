Players can now select the priority stats for Exotic armor from Destiny 2's Ada-1

Ada-1 will have some spotlight on her starting with Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate, as it seems that she will be busy handing out multiple gear pieces to players. Bungie is adding stat-focused selection for Exotic armor pieces with the new expansion, allowing players to get the stats they want. This will be added on top of the rumored Arms Race event.

According to Bungie's confirmation via a TWID blog post, each focusing on a stat will present a primary and a secondary one. For example, players can choose whether to prioritize 'Weapon' as the most important stat when rolling, followed by a secondary stat, such as Grenade, with lesser numbers and second in priority.

Armor stats can be chosen in an Exotic armor piece from Ada-1 in Destiny 2

As mentioned, a stat can be selected on a Destiny 2 Exotic armor piece from Ada-1. Until now, the stat-prioritization was done via Ghost mod, where players used one stat on an armor piece, allowing any other stat to have a spike based completely on luck. However, with the focus change from Ada-1, every player can now get two stat spikes on their Exotic armor pieces.

It is expected that the Exotic pieces must already be unlocked in the Collections, as they are focused on stats, not on new Exotic pieces.

Here is Bungie's official statement regarding the update:

"Ada-1 will also provide a way for players to focus Exotic armors at the launch of The Edge of Fate, as we announced last week. Players will be given an amount of currency to focus armor pieces with a specific stat-package as they embark on their new journey into the Year of Prophecy."

The developer also provided an image from its early build in-game, showcasing how the stat icons and overall mechanics would work. The company stated:

"Focus previously discovered Exotics with the Paragon archetype, guaranteeing 'selected stat' as the primary stat and 'selected stat' as the secondary stat."

Note that some of the primary currencies to focus stats on an Exotic armor piece will be given to Guardians who have been playing Destiny 2 before the Edge of Fate launch.

