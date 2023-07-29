5 rarest mounts in Elder Scrolls Online

Mounts are a staple feature in MMORPGs, and Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) is no exception. As you scour through the vast lands of Tamriel, you will find yourself relying on your mount most of the time, especially for transportation and storage. There are currently ten species of mounts you can choose from—bears, camels, Dwarven Spiders, elk, Senche-cats, wolves, horses, nix-oxen, Kagouti, and guar.

Aside from the different species, mounts also vary in rarity. While some can be easily obtained, others require taking over a daunting challenge. Some are also event-exclusive, making them even more difficult to obtain.

Owning a rare mount really makes a statement in the game, so here are the top five rarest mounts in Elder Scrolls Online and their respective locations.

Hollowjack Daedra Skull Wolf and four other rarest mounts in ESO

1) Hollowjack Daedra Skull Wolf

Hollowjack Daedra Skull Wolf is a rare mount in ESO (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

For those seeking an intimidating and unique mount, the Hollowjack Daedra Skull Wolf fits the bill perfectly. Released during the Hollowjack events, it served as a Radiant-Apex mount with an extremely low drop rate. Its exclusive nature, limited event availability, and headless rider appearance make it an exceptionally rare find.

It's a ferocious black canine with glowing red eyes, perfect for those who fancy a dark and evil aesthetic. When summoned, red lightning-like streaks appear around you and your canine.

2) Plague Husk

Plague Husk can be obtained from Reaper's Harvest (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Plague Husk stands as the holy grail of rare mounts in ESO. This eerie mount combines a skeletal appearance with toxic plasma, creating a haunting yet captivating design. Obtained as a Radiant-Apex reward from Reaper's Harvest crown crates, it boasts one of the most daunting drop rates in the game.

Many have spent countless crates searching for this elusive zombie horse, making it one of the most coveted and frustrating mounts to acquire. It's a black skeletal horse with a neon green glow on its head and feet. It's the perfect horse choice for those who dig the undead style.

3) Senche Of Scarlet Regret

Senche of Scarlet Regent is a rare mount in ESO (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Immerse yourself in the dark and mysterious with the Senche of Scarlet Regret. This mount, a Shadow-Rider in stealth mode, offers a unique and ominous design. Acquired from Ouroboros crown crates as an extremely low-drop rate mount, it has one of the tightest drop rates ever seen in ESO.

You can easily stand out from the crowd with this mount, thanks to its black panther-like appearance and bright red markings all over its body. Only the most fortunate and persistent players can claim this immersive and rare mount as their own.

4) Sunspire Champion Senche-Lion

Obtain Sunspire Champion Senche by finishing Sunspire achievement (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Sunspire Champion Senche-Lion stands apart from other rare mounts as the sole one that players can earn through their own skill and determination. Completing all the Sunspire achievements and obtaining the Sunspire Dragonbreak achievement grants access to this impressive mount.

It's a big feline with an icy body and fiery feet. Considering its royal aesthetic, it's easy to understand why this was made a rare mount. While it requires considerable effort and grinding, the satisfaction and prestige it brings are well worth the journey.

5) Imperial War Horse

Imperial War Horse is only available in 2017 and 2018 (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Imperial War Horse might not boast flashy aesthetics, but its rarity puts it among the most sought-after mounts. Decked out in Imperial Legion armor, it stands as a symbol of valor and exclusivity. Only available for a brief time during the Ten Million Stories dungeon event in 2017, obtaining the Imperial War Horse has become a challenging feat for newcomers. It was also offered in Crown Store for three days in 2018.

This rare mount is a regular horse covered in red cloth and gold armor plating. It's the true definition of imperial and royal, and anyone after that kind of aesthetic would love to get their hands on this.

In ESO, rarity doesn't just add bragging rights. It enhances your in-game aesthetics and sets you apart from the crowd. While these mounts may be challenging to acquire, their exclusivity and originality make them treasured possessions in the world of Elder Scrolls Online.