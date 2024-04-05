Retro Tool Cupboard DLC in Rust: How to unlock, price, features, and more

The Retro Tool Cupboard DLC in Rust has been introduced with the brand-new April 2024 Waves of Change update. It is the first ever cosmetic DLC that has been released for the Tool Cupboard since the game's release. Along with a brand-new range of cosmetic additions, the Waves of Change update has incorporated numerous changes into the pre-existing points of interest offered in the game.

This article will explore all the aspects of the brand-new Retro Tool Cupboard DLC in Rust and all its related details.

How to unlock Retro Tool Cupboard DLC in Rust?

Retro Tool Cupboard (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The Retro Tool Cupboard DLC in Rust is exclusively available as an official DLC within the game. It can be purchased from either the official Facepunch store which can be accessed through the game, or the Steam web store for the game.

Here's a step-by-step guide to unlock it from either platform:

Steam store:

Open the Steam client and log in with your respective credentials. Go to the Store tab and search for 'Rust' on the search bar. As you locate it, open the official store page for the game. Scroll below, and you will find an exhaustive list of the DLCs offered in Rust. Proceed to purchase the Retro Tool Cupboard DLC from the list.

After authenticating this purchase, the time will reflect in your Steam Inventory, and further, in the game, within one hour.

Official Facepunch Store:

Open the Steam client and log in. Launch Rust from your Game Library. Log into your connected Facepunch account. Go to the in-game store tab offered on the main menu. Locate the DLC and authenticate the purchase.

After doing so, you will instantaneously receive the item in your inventory. Players must note that the required monetary amount should be pre-credited in their Steam Wallet to authenticate either transaction.

Price

The Retro Tool Cupboard DLC in Rust is priced at $9.99 or the equivalent value in a player's local currency. If you're lucky, you might get a discount within the official store, or on an upcoming sale on the Steam Store.

Features of Retro Tool Cupboard DLC in Rust

Retro Tool Cupboard display (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The Retro Tool Cupboard DLC brings forth a unique set of features on the table that have previously never been seen in Rust. This DLC skin will display live information regarding several essentials without requiring players to interact with the tool cupboard. Some of these indicators include:

Upkeep costs of the building. Number of blocks that have been used to calculate upkeep costs of the building. Upkeep information on the building. Resources deposited within the Tool Cupboard.

It must be noted that, unless you have authenticated access to a given Tool Cupboard, you will be unable to access the aforementioned pointers available on the Cupboard.

