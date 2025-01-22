  • home icon
  • Destiny 2 leaks hint at the return of Arms Day and a new shooting range

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Jan 22, 2025 07:08 IST
Banshee in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
Several sources suggest that Arms Day might return in Destiny 2 alongside a new shooting range. This information comes from renowned leakers who have had almost 100% accuracy in their past claims. Most of the content in these leaks is based sometime between the two expansions in the Frontiers saga, much of which is yet to be officially revealed.

This article lists the leaked information from Destiny Leaks on X and Liz on Discord, who claims that the age-old weekly event from Destiny 1, Arms Day, might return in Destiny 2 at 'some point' in the future.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks made by a renowned leaker named Destiny Leaks on X. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Arms Day might return in Destiny 2 along with a new shooting range

Arms Day was a weekly mini-event where players had to gather weapon bounties from Banshee and then turn them in for an upgraded version of a weapon type. While Destiny 1 had limited options for foundry weapons, Bungie might add some twist in Destiny 2, allowing players to get newer gear pieces.

also-read-trending Trending

Destiny Leaks and Liz claimed that Arms Day might return sometime in the future. This information apparently comes from the same sources that released the story leaks of Codename Frontiers.

Here's what Liz said on the Destiny Leaks Discord server regarding Arms Day:

"Arms day returning at some point, weekly event like iron banner not Wednesday every week"

This means that players might see a more eventful take on the whole Arms Day scenario.

Additionally, players have been missing the tribute hall system which helped measure damage numbers. With the rumors of a new "shooting range" on the horizon, perhaps there will be a new space for everyone to take their weapons and measure the damage numbers based on different enemies.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
