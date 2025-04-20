What is the max level in RuneScape Dragonwilds?

RuneScape Dragonwilds offers players the familiar experience of grinding levels, but in a survival setting, but what’s the level cap for your Skills? This is going to change when we get towards launch, according to the community manager of the game at Jagex. If you’re familiar with the RuneScape system, you know that pretty much everything has a skill level, and by using that ability or feature, you’ll slowly level up.

Ad

The true max level for skills won’t be realized until Jagex officially launches the title, but it could always increase beyond that in the future. Depending on how successful the game is, and what decisions the developers make, skill levels could go higher. However, right now, the max level for skills in RuneScape Dragonwilds is 50.

What is the current max level for skills in RuneScape Dragonwilds?

While the goal is to have a max level of 99 in RuneScape Dragonwilds, the current max level is 50. No matter what skill you’re using, that’s the current peak. In the traditional RuneScape, 99 is the skill cap as well, except for very specific skills that cap at level 120. It’s unknown if that will carry over to this game, either.

Ad

Trending

Your Attack skill won't hit max level unless you get out there and commit violence upon goblins and other enemies (Image via Jagex)

Players also have access to all of the skills currently in the game. Since this is set in the wilderness, you can’t head into a city somewhere and learn Attack, for example. Like other iterations of RuneScape, RuneScape Dragonwilds doesn’t have player levels, only skill levels. You can level up the following skills:

Ad

Artisan

Attack

Construction

Cooking

Mining

Magic

Ranged

Runecrafting

Woodcutting

In order to level these up, you have to participate in the activity. Having potions that you can imbibe that increase your XP gains will also help. For example, if you want your Cooking skill to level up, make a Brewing Cauldron, and cook amazing recipes.

While listed above, Magic and Ranged skill trees aren’t in the game yet. You can still use staves and bows, but there’s no skill line for them yet. There’s still a lot to come to this Early Access game. It’s important to note that it is still being developed, and so things could, and likely will change, as time goes on. The goal is to have a level 99 level cap though.

Ad

Players can also expect Skill Mastery Capes to come to the game later down the line. For those who didn’t play the original game, these are capes that show off you receiving either 99 or 120 in specific skills, and come with special perks and emotes. It will no doubt take time to hit skill level 50, much less 99, later. But it's worth it.

Check out our other RuneScape Dragonwilds guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More