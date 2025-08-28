Rust console force wipe countdown (August 2025)

The Rust console force wipe for August 2025 is right around the corner. The latest update is set to bring forth an interesting wave of changes. Players are undoubtedly excited to get their hands on the latest patch and experience all the new additions, and the rush of starting a fresh new wipe.In this article, we will explore the Rust console force wipe countdown for August 2025. For a detailed brief on the same, read below. Rust console force wipe countdown for August 2025Rust console force wipes always go live on the last Thursday of a month. Naturally, per schedule, the latest wipe for consoles has been scheduled on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 11 am PST/ 2 pm EST/ 7 pm BST/ 11:30 pm IST.Players can expect a short downtime to take place within the game, as the server moderators incorporate the latest patch into their designated servers. Once the update is complete, players can launch the game and hop into their preferred server to start their journey on a freshly wiped map.That said, here is a detailed list of the Rust console force wipe start date and time for different regions across the globe:Time ZoneDate and TimePacific Time (PT)August 28, 2025, at 11 amMountain Time (MT)August 28, 2025, at 12 pmCentral Time (CT)August 28, 2025, at 1 pmEastern Time (ET)August 28, 2025, at 2 pmGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)August 28, 2025, at 7 pmEastern European Time (EET)August 28, 2025, at 8 pmMoscow Standard Time (MSK)August 28, 2025, at 9 pmIndian Standard Time (IST)August 28, 2025, at 11:30 pmChina Standard Time (CST)August 29, 2025, at 2 amJapan Standard Time (JST)August 29, 2025, at 3 amAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)August 29, 2025, at 4 amNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST)August 29, 2025, at 6 amIn case you missed it: Rust console PTB Update 1.5.1: New gameplay updates, visual fixes, and moreWith the latest update, players' blueprints across all servers will be wiped clean, and each server will generate a brand-new map for the month. Players must once again restart their grind, gather scrap, set up new bases, and research their required blueprints to establish their dominance on their preferred servers. That's everything that you need to know about the August force wipe for Rust console. For more related news and guides, check out:Beekeeping in Rust: How to start, bee grenade, and moreRust Minigun and Military Flamethrower: How to get and useHoming Missile Launcher in Rust: How to craft, how to use, and moreFishing guide: How to fish, benefits, and more