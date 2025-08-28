  • home icon
  Rust console force wipe countdown (August 2025)

By Jay Sarma
Modified Aug 28, 2025 02:41 GMT
Rust console force wipe countdown
Modular vehicles in Rust console (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The Rust console force wipe for August 2025 is right around the corner. The latest update is set to bring forth an interesting wave of changes. Players are undoubtedly excited to get their hands on the latest patch and experience all the new additions, and the rush of starting a fresh new wipe.

In this article, we will explore the Rust console force wipe countdown for August 2025. For a detailed brief on the same, read below.

Rust console force wipe countdown for August 2025

Rust console force wipes always go live on the last Thursday of a month. Naturally, per schedule, the latest wipe for consoles has been scheduled on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 11 am PST/ 2 pm EST/ 7 pm BST/ 11:30 pm IST.

Players can expect a short downtime to take place within the game, as the server moderators incorporate the latest patch into their designated servers. Once the update is complete, players can launch the game and hop into their preferred server to start their journey on a freshly wiped map.

That said, here is a detailed list of the Rust console force wipe start date and time for different regions across the globe:

Time ZoneDate and Time
Pacific Time (PT)August 28, 2025, at 11 am
Mountain Time (MT)August 28, 2025, at 12 pm
Central Time (CT)August 28, 2025, at 1 pm
Eastern Time (ET)August 28, 2025, at 2 pm
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)August 28, 2025, at 7 pm
Eastern European Time (EET)August 28, 2025, at 8 pm
Moscow Standard Time (MSK)August 28, 2025, at 9 pm
Indian Standard Time (IST)August 28, 2025, at 11:30 pm
China Standard Time (CST)August 29, 2025, at 2 am
Japan Standard Time (JST)August 29, 2025, at 3 am
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)August 29, 2025, at 4 am
New Zealand Standard Time (NZST)August 29, 2025, at 6 am
With the latest update, players' blueprints across all servers will be wiped clean, and each server will generate a brand-new map for the month. Players must once again restart their grind, gather scrap, set up new bases, and research their required blueprints to establish their dominance on their preferred servers.

That's everything that you need to know about the August force wipe for Rust console.

Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

Edited by Jay Sarma
