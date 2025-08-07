Rust force wipe countdown (August 2025)

The Rust force wipe for August 2025 is right around the corner, and if you want to dominate your server, it's intrinsic that you and your squad are amongst the first to hop in. With the August update, the hardcore mode is getting a fresh new look, and alongside it, we have a range of quality-of-life updates.In this article, we will explore the Rust force wipe countdown for August 2025. To know more, read below. Rust force wipe countdown for August 2025: Start date and time for all regionsThe upcoming Rust force wipe will go live worldwide on August 7, 2025, at 11 am PT/ 2 pm ET/ 7 pm BST/ 11:30 pm IST. Players should expect a short downtime as all official servers, and most community and modded servers will temporarily go offline to incorporate the latest content from the patch.Here's a detailed look at the start date and time for the August 2025 force wipe:Time ZoneDate and TimePacific Time (PT)August 7, 2025, at 11 amMountain Time (MT)August 7, 2025, at 12 pmCentral Time (CT)August 7, 2025, at 1 pmEastern Time (ET)August 7, 2025, at 2 pmGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)August 7, 2025, at 7 pmEastern European Time (EET)August 7, 2025, at 8 pmMoscow Standard Time (MSK)August 7, 2025, at 9 pmIndian Standard Time (IST)August 7, 2025, at 11:30 pmChina Standard Time (CST)August 8, 2025, at 2 amJapan Standard Time (JST)August 8, 2025, at 3 amAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)August 8, 2025, at 4 amNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST)August 8, 2025, at 6 amWill the new Rust update wipe all blueprints and maps?Yes, the upcoming Rust August patch will indeed wipe out all blueprints and maps across official servers, and most community servers. As for modded servers, it entirely depends on server hosts whether they want to opt for a total server-side blueprint and map wipe. As the latest update goes live, players have to gather up their squad and hop into a fresh new server. Here, you will once again have to restart your grind, gather Scrap to research items, and secure a foothold in the tough wilderness of Rust.Read more: What can we expect from the Rust August update (2025)?That's everything that you need to know about the upcoming force wipe for Rust. If this article was to your liking, you can check out some of our other related content below:All major changes coming to Rust Hardcore mode (August 2025 update)Following CS2’s lead, Rust will soon implement Trade Protection measuresFog of War to be introduced in Rust Hardcore: Everything we know