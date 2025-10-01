Rust force wipe countdown (October 2025): Start date and time for all regions

The Rust force wipe for October 2025 is right around the corner, and fans are undoubtedly excited to get a fresh start as quickly as possible. The latest update definitely has a lot in store, starting from the introduction of new Workbench blueprints, POI updates, and much more.In this article, we will provide you with the Rust force wipe countdown. Read below to know more. Rust force wipe start date and time for all regionsThe upcoming Rust October force wipe will go live for all regions on October 2, 2025, at 2 pm EST/ 7 pm BST/ 11:30 pm IST. We expect a short downtime across all servers that will be implementing this update. The official servers hosted by Facepunch Studios will go offline temporarily for maintenance, but will soon be up right after the update is patched into the game.That said, here's a detailed list of the Rust force wipe start date and time for all regions:Time ZoneDate and TimePacific Time (PT)October 2, 2025, at 11 amMountain Time (MT)October 2, 2025, at 12 pmCentral Time (CT)October 2, 2025, at 1 pmEastern Time (ET)October 2, 2025, at 2 pmGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)October 2, 2025, at 7 pmEastern European Time (EET)October 2, 2025, at 8 pmMoscow Standard Time (MSK)October 2, 2025, at 9 pmIndian Standard Time (IST)October 2, 2025, at 11:30 pmChina Standard Time (CST)October 3, 2025, at 2 amJapan Standard Time (JST)October 3, 2025, at 3 amAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)October 3, 2025, at 4 amNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST)October 3, 2025, at 6 amCheck out: What can we expect from the Rust October update? (2025)With the latest patch, first and foremost, players can expect a massive increase in their gameplay performance stats. The previous update had seemingly caused some major FPS issues in the game. However, with the October force wipe, players can expect these issues to be fixed.Alongside it, we do have a brand-new Workbench crafting rework, and the introduction of basic and advanced blueprint fragments as ingredients to craft both the Workbench Level 2 and the Workbench Level 3. These fragments can be found in basic crates and military crates scattered across Tier-2 and Tier-3 monuments in the game.That's everything that you need to know about the Rust force wipe countdown for October 2025. For more related news and guides, check out:Beekeeping : How to start, bee grenade, and moreMinigun and Military Flamethrower: How to get and useHoming Missile Launcher in Rust: How to craft, how to use, and moreFishing guide: How to fish, benefits, and more