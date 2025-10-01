  • home icon
  Rust force wipe countdown (October 2025): Start date and time for all regions

Rust force wipe countdown (October 2025): Start date and time for all regions

By Jay Sarma
Modified Oct 01, 2025 18:00 GMT
Rust force wipe countdown
Rust gameplay (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The Rust force wipe for October 2025 is right around the corner, and fans are undoubtedly excited to get a fresh start as quickly as possible. The latest update definitely has a lot in store, starting from the introduction of new Workbench blueprints, POI updates, and much more.

In this article, we will provide you with the Rust force wipe countdown. Read below to know more.

Rust force wipe start date and time for all regions

The upcoming Rust October force wipe will go live for all regions on October 2, 2025, at 2 pm EST/ 7 pm BST/ 11:30 pm IST. We expect a short downtime across all servers that will be implementing this update. The official servers hosted by Facepunch Studios will go offline temporarily for maintenance, but will soon be up right after the update is patched into the game.

That said, here's a detailed list of the Rust force wipe start date and time for all regions:

Time ZoneDate and Time
Pacific Time (PT)October 2, 2025, at 11 am
Mountain Time (MT)October 2, 2025, at 12 pm
Central Time (CT)October 2, 2025, at 1 pm
Eastern Time (ET)October 2, 2025, at 2 pm
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)October 2, 2025, at 7 pm
Eastern European Time (EET)October 2, 2025, at 8 pm
Moscow Standard Time (MSK)October 2, 2025, at 9 pm
Indian Standard Time (IST)October 2, 2025, at 11:30 pm
China Standard Time (CST)October 3, 2025, at 2 am
Japan Standard Time (JST)October 3, 2025, at 3 am
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)October 3, 2025, at 4 am
New Zealand Standard Time (NZST)October 3, 2025, at 6 am
Check out: What can we expect from the Rust October update? (2025)

With the latest patch, first and foremost, players can expect a massive increase in their gameplay performance stats. The previous update had seemingly caused some major FPS issues in the game. However, with the October force wipe, players can expect these issues to be fixed.

Alongside it, we do have a brand-new Workbench crafting rework, and the introduction of basic and advanced blueprint fragments as ingredients to craft both the Workbench Level 2 and the Workbench Level 3. These fragments can be found in basic crates and military crates scattered across Tier-2 and Tier-3 monuments in the game.

That's everything that you need to know about the Rust force wipe countdown for October 2025.

For more related news and guides, check out:

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

