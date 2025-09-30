What can we expect from the Rust October update? (2025)

The Rust October update for 2025 is right around the corner. The latest patch will go live for all regions on October 2, 2025, at 2 pm EST/ 7 pm BST/ 11:30 pm IST. The brand-new update for Facepunch Studios' survival game will potentially feature an interesting array of changes, starting from Monument updates, to Workbench changes, and much more.In this article, we will explore all the expected changes coming in the upcoming Rust October update. Read below to know more. All expected changes coming in the Rust October update (2025)Monument updatesWe are expecting numerous changes coming to different Monuments in Rust. First and foremost, most green card puzzle Monuments in the game will now feature basic blueprints as a collectible item. Players can expect to find these in basic crates and military crates that are scattered around the area.Also read: How to unlock Rust Kingdoms 3 Boots Twitch Drop?The Missile Silo Monument is now being converted to a Tier-3 Monument in the game. It will spawn advanced blueprints for the Workbenches, and furthermore, is guaranteed to have 3 Elite Crates in the main loot room.Last but not least, Radtown, since its release, has felt extremely underwhelming due to the lack of any proper loot crates in the POI. With the upcoming Rust October update, this Monument is guaranteed to spawn Military crates in the game.Workbench crafting changesThere are certain Workbench crafting changes that are coming to Rust with the October update. Moving forward, players will be required to collect Basic Blueprints and combine them with Metal Fragments and HQM in order to build the Workbench Level 2. The process of creating the Workbench Level 3 is similar. However, players will need to source Advanced Blueprints in order to make this item. Basic Blueprints can be found in general loot crates scattered around Green Card Monuments, like Satellite Dish and Harbor. As for Advanced Blueprints, you can find them in higher-tier Monuments like Train Yard, Power Plant, Launch Site, and even Missile Silo.Check out: Rust Kingdoms Twitch Drops: Start date, all rewards, and how to unlockOther changesAlongside these changes, players can expect the developers to incorporate map and blueprint wipes for all official and community servers in the game. With the debut of a new force wipe, players will have to restart their grind and begin their journey from scratch once again.Read more: How to unlock the secret Rust Kingdoms 3 Twitch DropThat's everything that you need to know about the Rust October update. For more related news and guides, check out:Beekeeping : How to start, bee grenade, and moreMinigun and Military Flamethrower: How to get and useHoming Missile Launcher in Rust: How to craft, how to use, and moreFishing guide: How to fish, benefits, and more