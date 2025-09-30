  • home icon
What can we expect from the Rust October update? (2025)

By Jay Sarma
Modified Sep 30, 2025 05:02 GMT
Rust october update
Rust gameplay (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The Rust October update for 2025 is right around the corner. The latest patch will go live for all regions on October 2, 2025, at 2 pm EST/ 7 pm BST/ 11:30 pm IST. The brand-new update for Facepunch Studios' survival game will potentially feature an interesting array of changes, starting from Monument updates, to Workbench changes, and much more.

In this article, we will explore all the expected changes coming in the upcoming Rust October update. Read below to know more.

All expected changes coming in the Rust October update (2025)

Monument updates

We are expecting numerous changes coming to different Monuments in Rust. First and foremost, most green card puzzle Monuments in the game will now feature basic blueprints as a collectible item. Players can expect to find these in basic crates and military crates that are scattered around the area.

The Missile Silo Monument is now being converted to a Tier-3 Monument in the game. It will spawn advanced blueprints for the Workbenches, and furthermore, is guaranteed to have 3 Elite Crates in the main loot room.

Last but not least, Radtown, since its release, has felt extremely underwhelming due to the lack of any proper loot crates in the POI. With the upcoming Rust October update, this Monument is guaranteed to spawn Military crates in the game.

Workbench crafting changes

There are certain Workbench crafting changes that are coming to Rust with the October update. Moving forward, players will be required to collect Basic Blueprints and combine them with Metal Fragments and HQM in order to build the Workbench Level 2.

The process of creating the Workbench Level 3 is similar. However, players will need to source Advanced Blueprints in order to make this item.

Basic Blueprints can be found in general loot crates scattered around Green Card Monuments, like Satellite Dish and Harbor. As for Advanced Blueprints, you can find them in higher-tier Monuments like Train Yard, Power Plant, Launch Site, and even Missile Silo.

Other changes

Alongside these changes, players can expect the developers to incorporate map and blueprint wipes for all official and community servers in the game. With the debut of a new force wipe, players will have to restart their grind and begin their journey from scratch once again.

That's everything that you need to know about the Rust October update.

Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

