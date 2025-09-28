  • home icon
  How to unlock Rust Kingdoms 3 Boots Twitch Drop?

By Jay Sarma
Modified Sep 28, 2025 05:23 GMT
Rust Kingdoms 3 Boots Twitch Drop
Rust gameplay (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Facepunch Studios has recently announced a brand-new Rust Kingdoms 3 Boots Twitch Drop. The ongoing Kingdoms 3 event has been largely popular among the community, and we've seen an influx of some big streamers, such as shroud, bnans, abe, and others participating in it.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed guide to help you unlock the newly introduced Rust Kingdoms 3 Boots Twitch Drop. Read below to know more.

How to get Rust Kingdoms 3 Boots Twitch Drop

Similar to the other Rust Kingdoms 3 Twitch drops that you have earned so far, the newly released cosmetic for the Boots can be unlocked by dedicating some time to watching dedicated 'drops-enabled' Rust streams on Twitch. However, this item is a streamer-specific drop, and naturally, you have to tune into the streams of the designated streamers and complete the watch time requirement to unlock it.

That said, the new Rust Kingdoms 3 Boots Twitch Drop has been tied to the following streamers:

To unlock the newly launched Boots skin in the game, you have to watch the Twitch streams of either farmerlucas or sukidingels for a total of 1 hour.

It must be noted that the watchtime progression for this item will only be counted throughout the duration of this event. If you want to unlock this item, you have to complete this task anytime between Sunday, September 21, 2025, 12:00 AM to Wednesday, October 1, 12:29 PM GMT+5:30.

Read more: How to unlock the secret Rust Kingdoms 3 Twitch Drop

How to claim

Once you have successfully completed the watchtime requirement for the Rust Kingdoms 3 Boots Twitch Drop, you can claim it by following these steps:

  • Open Twitch.tv on your computer or your phone.
  • Go to the profile tab, and proceed to log into your account.
  • Click on the drop-down menu under your profile and proceed to enter the 'Drops and Rewards' section.
  • Here, you will find the farmerlucas or sukidingels Boots Twitch drop in your Inventory panel.
  • Under the Twitch Drop, you will find a prompt for 'Claim'.
  • Click on this button to successfully redeem this item and permanently tie it to your Rust account.
Upon following these steps, you will have claimed the brand-new Boots Twitch Drop for the Kingdoms 3 event in Rust.

Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

