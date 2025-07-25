  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Rust Global Warfare 3 Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to unlock

Rust Global Warfare 3 Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to unlock

By Jay Sarma
Modified Jul 25, 2025 08:33 GMT
Rust Global Warfare Twitch Drops
Rust Global Warfare event (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The Rust Global Warfare 3 Twitch Drops are currently live, and the latest wave of rewards definitely looks quite appealing. Global Warfare, hosted by FancyOrb, is a charity-based event where players across the world represent their countries and take part in what can be considered the biggest role-play event in the game.

Ad

In this article, we will explore all the Rust Global Warfare 3 Twitch Drops and how you can unlock them. Read below to know more.

All Rust Global Warfare 3 Twitch Drops rewards

This time around, player across the world can tune into the Rust Global Warfare 3 and get their hands on six unique collectible in-game items and cosmetics. Incentivized to enhance viewership and help players contribute to charity, this event plays a massive role in promoting Rust to the farthest corners of the world.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

That said, here's a list of the different rewards you can earn through the Global Warfare 3 Twitch Drops program:

  • Wood Storage Box skin
  • Rug skin
  • Fridge skin
  • Sheet Metal Double Door skin
  • MP5A4 skin
  • Jackhammer skin

Read more: Rust Friends with Benefits update: New Party System, Attack Outpost Spawning, Patrol Helicopter changes, and more

How to unlock Rust Global Warfare 3 Twitch Drops rewards

Ad

If you want to get your hands on the Rust Global Warfare 3 Twitch Drops rewards, you need to tune into the 'Drop-Enabled' Rust Twitch channel and watch such content for the prescribed watch time. Each item has a different watchtime requirement, and upon fulfilling the quota, you will be able to unlock them in-game.

Here's a detailed look into the different Rust Twitch Drop rewards and the prescribed watchtime requirement you need to fulfill in order to unlock them:

Ad
  • Wood Storage Box skin: Watch 'Drop-Enabled' Rust Twitch content for 1 hour
  • Rug skin: Watch 'Drop-Enabled' Rust Twitch content for 2 hours
  • Fridge skin: Watch 'Drop-Enabled' Rust Twitch content for 3 hours
  • Sheet Metal Double Door skin: Watch 'Drop-Enabled' Rust Twitch content for 4 hours
  • MP5A4 skin: Watch 'Drop-Enabled' Rust Twitch content for 5 hours
  • Jackhammer skin: Watch 'Drop-Enabled' Rust Twitch content for 6 hours

Check out: Rust Friends with Benefits patch notes (July 3, 2025): New party system, deployable snapping, and more

Ad

That's everything that you need to know about FancyOrb's third rendition of Global Warfare in Rust. If this article was to your liking, you can check out some of our other content below:

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications