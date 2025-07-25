Rust Global Warfare 3 Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to unlock

The Rust Global Warfare 3 Twitch Drops are currently live, and the latest wave of rewards definitely looks quite appealing. Global Warfare, hosted by FancyOrb, is a charity-based event where players across the world represent their countries and take part in what can be considered the biggest role-play event in the game.In this article, we will explore all the Rust Global Warfare 3 Twitch Drops and how you can unlock them. Read below to know more. All Rust Global Warfare 3 Twitch Drops rewardsThis time around, player across the world can tune into the Rust Global Warfare 3 and get their hands on six unique collectible in-game items and cosmetics. Incentivized to enhance viewership and help players contribute to charity, this event plays a massive role in promoting Rust to the farthest corners of the world.That said, here's a list of the different rewards you can earn through the Global Warfare 3 Twitch Drops program:Wood Storage Box skinRug skinFridge skinSheet Metal Double Door skinMP5A4 skinJackhammer skinRead more: Rust Friends with Benefits update: New Party System, Attack Outpost Spawning, Patrol Helicopter changes, and moreHow to unlock Rust Global Warfare 3 Twitch Drops rewardsIf you want to get your hands on the Rust Global Warfare 3 Twitch Drops rewards, you need to tune into the 'Drop-Enabled' Rust Twitch channel and watch such content for the prescribed watch time. Each item has a different watchtime requirement, and upon fulfilling the quota, you will be able to unlock them in-game.Here's a detailed look into the different Rust Twitch Drop rewards and the prescribed watchtime requirement you need to fulfill in order to unlock them:Wood Storage Box skin: Watch 'Drop-Enabled' Rust Twitch content for 1 hourRug skin: Watch 'Drop-Enabled' Rust Twitch content for 2 hoursFridge skin: Watch 'Drop-Enabled' Rust Twitch content for 3 hoursSheet Metal Double Door skin: Watch 'Drop-Enabled' Rust Twitch content for 4 hoursMP5A4 skin: Watch 'Drop-Enabled' Rust Twitch content for 5 hoursJackhammer skin: Watch 'Drop-Enabled' Rust Twitch content for 6 hoursCheck out: Rust Friends with Benefits patch notes (July 3, 2025): New party system, deployable snapping, and moreThat's everything that you need to know about FancyOrb's third rendition of Global Warfare in Rust. If this article was to your liking, you can check out some of our other content below:Rust console force wipe (July 2025): Release date and time for all regionsAll major changes coming to Rust Hardcore mode (August 2025 update)Following CS2’s lead, Rust will soon implement Trade Protection measuresFog of War to be introduced in Rust Hardcore: Everything we know