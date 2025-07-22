Rust console force wipe (July 2025): Release date and time for all regions

The Rust console force wipe generally follows the same monthly schedule and goes live on the Thursday of every month. Naturally, the upcoming force wipe for console will go live on July 31, 2025. There are quite a few bits of changes planned for the upcoming force wipe, most of which will be targeted towards improving the quality-of-life experience of players.In this article, we will explore the release date and time for the Rust console force wipe for July 2025..Rust console force wipe release date and time for all regionsAs stated above, the upcoming Rust console force wipe will go live for all regions on the last Thursday of the month, i.e., on July 31, 2025, at 11 am PST/ 2 pm EST/ 7 pm BST/ 11:30 pm IST. All servers will go offline while the data from the latest patch is added; expect a short downtime. The update will be reflected across all official and community servers in the game.Check out: All major changes coming to Rust Hardcore mode (August 2025 update)Here's a detailed look into the release dates and times for different regions across the globe:Time ZoneDate and TimePacific Time (PT)July 31, 2025, at 11 amMountain Time (MT)July 31, 2025, at 12 pmCentral Time (CT)July 31, 2025, at 1 pmEastern Time (ET)July 31, 2025, at 2 pmGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)July 31, 2025, at 7 pmEastern European Time (EET)July 31, 2025, at 8 pmMoscow Standard Time (MSK)July 31, 2025, at 9 pmIndian Standard Time (IST)July 31, 2025, at 11:30 pmChina Standard Time (CST)August 1, 2025, at 2 amJapan Standard Time (JST)August 1, 2025, at 3 amAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)August 1, 2025, at 4 amNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST)August 1, 2025, at 6 amAs the update goes live, expect the maps and the in-game data across all servers to get purged. With the debut of a new force wipe, players will have to restart their grind in their preferred servers. As you hop into an official or community server, you will once again start your journey as a naked person on the beach. You will no longer have access to any blueprints in any of the servers. You have to work towards farming scrap, and spending it on learning blueprints that you discover out in the wild, or by unlocking them directly through the Workbench tech-trees.Read more: 5 base-building tips for beginners in Rust (2025)That's everything that you need to know about the Rust console force wipe for July 2025. For more Rust-related news and guides, you can check out some of our other articles below:How to get Cloth in RustBoomerangs and Blow Pipes in Rust: How to unlock, crafting guide, and moreRust Warhammer 40k collaboration announced: Everything we knowRust crafting update: Cooking workbench, farming overhaul, and moreBeekeeping in Rust: How to start, bee grenade, and moreWallpaper Starter Pack in Rust: All skins, price, and how to unlock