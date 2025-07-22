  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Rust console force wipe (July 2025): Release date and time for all regions

Rust console force wipe (July 2025): Release date and time for all regions

By Jay Sarma
Modified Jul 22, 2025 06:34 GMT
Rust console force wipe
Helicopters in Rust console (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The Rust console force wipe generally follows the same monthly schedule and goes live on the Thursday of every month. Naturally, the upcoming force wipe for console will go live on July 31, 2025. There are quite a few bits of changes planned for the upcoming force wipe, most of which will be targeted towards improving the quality-of-life experience of players.

Ad

In this article, we will explore the release date and time for the Rust console force wipe for July 2025..

Rust console force wipe release date and time for all regions

As stated above, the upcoming Rust console force wipe will go live for all regions on the last Thursday of the month, i.e., on July 31, 2025, at 11 am PST/ 2 pm EST/ 7 pm BST/ 11:30 pm IST.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

All servers will go offline while the data from the latest patch is added; expect a short downtime. The update will be reflected across all official and community servers in the game.

Check out: All major changes coming to Rust Hardcore mode (August 2025 update)

Here's a detailed look into the release dates and times for different regions across the globe:

Time ZoneDate and Time
Pacific Time (PT)July 31, 2025, at 11 am
Mountain Time (MT)July 31, 2025, at 12 pm
Central Time (CT)July 31, 2025, at 1 pm
Eastern Time (ET)July 31, 2025, at 2 pm
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)July 31, 2025, at 7 pm
Eastern European Time (EET)July 31, 2025, at 8 pm
Moscow Standard Time (MSK)July 31, 2025, at 9 pm
Indian Standard Time (IST)July 31, 2025, at 11:30 pm
China Standard Time (CST)August 1, 2025, at 2 am
Japan Standard Time (JST)August 1, 2025, at 3 am
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)August 1, 2025, at 4 am
New Zealand Standard Time (NZST)August 1, 2025, at 6 am
Ad

As the update goes live, expect the maps and the in-game data across all servers to get purged. With the debut of a new force wipe, players will have to restart their grind in their preferred servers. As you hop into an official or community server, you will once again start your journey as a naked person on the beach.

You will no longer have access to any blueprints in any of the servers. You have to work towards farming scrap, and spending it on learning blueprints that you discover out in the wild, or by unlocking them directly through the Workbench tech-trees.

Ad
Ad

Read more: 5 base-building tips for beginners in Rust (2025)

That's everything that you need to know about the Rust console force wipe for July 2025.

For more Rust-related news and guides, you can check out some of our other articles below:

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications