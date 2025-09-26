  • home icon
Rust mobile closed beta: How to sign up, regions, and more

By Jay Sarma
Published Sep 26, 2025 02:51 GMT
Rust mobile
Rust mobile cover art (Image via Facepunch Studios and Level Infinite)

The Rust mobile closed beta release is right around the corner. One of the most hardcore survival games is finally going to see its release on mobile platforms, and if you've ever wanted to get into the complex, adrenaline-pumped world of Rust, now is the time to do it.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the Rust mobile closed beta. Read below to know more.

How to sign up for Rust mobile closed beta

Rust mobile was first showcased at the Gamescom 2025 in Cologne. Players got a chance to experience the title hands-on, and with that, the developers have confirmed that the closed beta sequence for mobile will be released in early November 2025.

Now, if you want to sign up for this beta, you can follow these steps:

  • Go to the Rust community update page.
  • From there, locate the tile for Rust Mobile.
  • Below, you will find a link that will redirect you to sign up for Rust Mobile.
  • Click on this link and fill up the form in order to enroll for the game's closed beta sequence.

Upon following these steps and simultaneously filling out the form, you will be able to sign up for the closed beta for the title.

Supported regions

As per the official community blog released by Facepunch Studios, the mobile version of Rust will only support players from the following regions:

  • United States
  • Canada
  • United Kingdom
  • Germany
  • France
  • Japan
  • Thailand

Rust mobile will be supported on both Android and iOS platforms. And alongside it, the developers have confirmed that the first closed beta will host a maximum of 30,000 players in total.

Furthermore, the developers have confirmed that the game will initially support the following languages:

  • English
  • Japanese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Thai

Last but not least, the game will not feature any cross-play elements during the closed beta. This article will be further updated as soon as any new information is released by the developers.

That's everything that you need to know about the Rust mobile closed beta.

Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

