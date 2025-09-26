Rust mobile closed beta: How to sign up, regions, and more

The Rust mobile closed beta release is right around the corner. One of the most hardcore survival games is finally going to see its release on mobile platforms, and if you've ever wanted to get into the complex, adrenaline-pumped world of Rust, now is the time to do it.In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the Rust mobile closed beta. Read below to know more. How to sign up for Rust mobile closed betaRust mobile was first showcased at the Gamescom 2025 in Cologne. Players got a chance to experience the title hands-on, and with that, the developers have confirmed that the closed beta sequence for mobile will be released in early November 2025. Now, if you want to sign up for this beta, you can follow these steps:Go to the Rust community update page.From there, locate the tile for Rust Mobile.Below, you will find a link that will redirect you to sign up for Rust Mobile.Click on this link and fill up the form in order to enroll for the game's closed beta sequence. Upon following these steps and simultaneously filling out the form, you will be able to sign up for the closed beta for the title.Also read: How to unlock the secret Rust Kingdoms 3 Twitch DropSupported regionsAs per the official community blog released by Facepunch Studios, the mobile version of Rust will only support players from the following regions:United StatesCanadaUnited KingdomGermanyFranceJapanThailandRust mobile will be supported on both Android and iOS platforms. And alongside it, the developers have confirmed that the first closed beta will host a maximum of 30,000 players in total. Furthermore, the developers have confirmed that the game will initially support the following languages:EnglishJapaneseTraditional ChineseThaiLast but not least, the game will not feature any cross-play elements during the closed beta. This article will be further updated as soon as any new information is released by the developers.Read more: Rust Workbench craft costs will reportedly be changed in future update: Everything we knowThat's everything that you need to know about the Rust mobile closed beta. For more related news and guides, check out:Beekeeping : How to start, bee grenade, and moreMinigun and Military Flamethrower: How to get and useHoming Missile Launcher in Rust: How to craft, how to use, and moreFishing guide: How to fish, benefits, and more