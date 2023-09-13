Sea of Thieves The Quest for Guybrush walkthrough (The Legend of Monkey Island Tall Tale 2)

The second iteration of the Sea of Thieves x The Legend of Monkey Island is finally live, and the narrative is being told through Tall Tales which will be done over a period of three months. The second Tall Tale went live in the month of September, with the third one expected to go live early in October. There are multiple commendations that you will come across in this questline and you will have to complete all of them.

Barring the questlines, there are some hidden Memoir Spots as well that you can collect. With that said, here's a walkthrough of the Sea of Thieves The Quest for Guybrush: The Legend of the Monkey Island Tall Tale 2.

All commendations in Sea of Thieves The Quest for Guybrush

In the Sea of Thieves The Quest for Guybrush Tall Tale 2, you will come across a total of 17 commendations, which is one more than what you saw in the previous leg of the journey. The commendations are as follows:

Cleaning the Air Melee Island Spectacular Trial of The Sword Trial of The Treasure-Huntery Trial of Thievery The Quest for Guybrush Spectacular Superstar Sword Master Yo-ho-ho,and... Gainful Unemployment The Beast Whisperer Stantastic Voyage Escape from Melee Island Memoirs of a Legend, Vol II Legendary Trial Master Idol o' Many Hands Governer Guybrush Portrait

Some of these commendations are fairly easy to complete, while some can be a bit tricky. You can also complete multiple commendations at the same time.

Furthermore, you will also have to collect 10 Memoirs spread out across the island, and five journals in order to complete all the commendations listed above. With that said, here's how you can complete the Sea of Thieves Quest for Guybrush Tall Tale.

How to start The Quest for Guybrush Tall Tale in Sea of Thieves

To begin the Quest for Guybrush The Legend of Monkey Island Tall Tale in Sea of Thieves, you will have to make your way to a Capsize Charters tent. Interact with Captain Kate Capsize here, and then vote upon the quest book you want to select. After you're done voting, you will receive a quest log with each of the commendations listed in it.

Once you've collected these items, make your way to your ship and then sail through the glowing portal that you see in the distance. This should start the selected quest.

How to complete the Cleaning the Air Sea of Thieves commendation

To complete this commendation, you will first have to make your way to the Mojo Shop and speak to Corina. She'll hand you the Mojo Potion of New Horizons. Once you've acquired this potion, you will have to make your way to the Lookout Point on Melee Island.

There should be a fire burning here. Pour the potion on the fire and it should dispel the fog. Once the fog has gone, you will be able to venture deeper into the island.

How to complete the Gainful Unemployment commendation in Sea of Thieves

The Scumm bar chef in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

This is by far, one of the easiest ones to complete. When you're done visiting Corina, head into the Scum Bar and talk to the Chef. You'll be fired from being his assistant. Head back to Corina again, and you'll be instructed to complete the three trials, namely:

The Trial of the Sword

The Trial of Treasure Huntery

The Trial of Thievery

How to complete the Melee Island Spectacular Sea of Thieves commendation

The angle of the cannon should be in this position (Image via Rare)

To complete this commendation you will have to participate in a circus. If you manage to do it quickly enough, you will also be able to complete yet another commendation known as Spectacular Superstar.

Before attempting this commendation, align the cannon in such a way that the barrel points through all three rings at the same time. Once you've done that, make your way to Alfredo and Bill and interact with them.

Take the costume that they give you and change into it. Ring the bell that you find beside them and keep crossing the different obstacles and ringing the bells. There are a total of three bells that you ring, but if you keep following the course, you shouldn't have much difficulty completing it.

While the process is a bit lengthy, if you manage to complete it in 25 seconds, you will be given the Spectacular Superstar commendation.

How to complete the Trial of the Sword commendation

This is one of the more interesting commendations in this entire questlne. However, you need to have the Mighty Pirate Sword with you to activate this commendation. Make your way to Captain Smirk's house and ask him to train you in sword fighting.

To learn how to sword fight, you will have to match an insult with the appropriate retort. There are 20 insults, each with its corresponding retort. These are as follows:

Insult Retort My Swordplay will amaze you! Yeah - I'm amazed you've lasted this long. My deeds are spoken of worldwide! Well, everyone loves a good joke. Need to catch your breath? Only from laughing at you. I'm here to take your life! It's about time you got one. You're not fit to lick my boots! I'll be scarping you off mine shortly. No one has ever beaten me in combat! Oh, so this IS your first time? I'll wipe the floor with you! I hope you're better at cleaning than you are at fighting. I've met pigs that are scarier than you! Glad to hear you stay in touch with your parents. I'm the greatest fighter on the seas! Too bad you met ME on dry land. No one has faced me and lived! With breath that bad, I'm not surprised. My blade is in perfect condition! Oh, so this IS your first time? I'm welcome everywhere I go! Well, everyone loves a good joke. Looking at you offends my sense of decency! It's about time you got one. This'll be a good clean fight! I hope you're better at cleaning than you are at fighting. I'm an amazing fighter! Yeah - I'm amazed you've lasted this long. This fight is going swimmingly! Too bad you met ME on dry land. I've met useless wretches like you before! Glad to hear you stay in touch with your parents. I'll give you a taste of my blade! I'll be scarping you off mine shortly. People tremble whenever I speak! With breath that bad, I'm not surprised. You're looking a little flushed! Only from laughing at you.

After you've used all the insults and retorts, and you manage to defeat every opponent on the island, not only will you complete the Trial of the Sword, but you will also end up completing the Sword Master commendation. The map below will show you the approximate location of all the fighters that you will have to fight on the island.

Location of all swordfighters on Melee Island (Image via Rare Theif)

Once you've defeated Ribbsby, you will receive a Golden Idol that you will have to hand over to Corina, which will mark the end of this commendation.

How to complete the Trial of Treasure-Huntery

To complete this commendation, you will have to locate a treasure and collect an idol from inside a chest. The treasure map that leads to this chest can be collected from a Citizen of Melee. The directions are fairly straightforward, so you shouldn't have a lot of difficulty following them.

Once you've acquired the idol, make your way to Corina and turn it in, thereby completing the Trial of Treasure-Huntery.

How to complete the Trial of Thievery

As the name suggests, you will have to steal an idol from Stan in Sea of Thieves. To do this, first, you need to talk to Stan till you get the dialogue option where you ask him about the Headless Monkey. From here, you will be redirected to Meathook.

Completing the Beast Whisperer commendation in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

Once you start talking to Meathook, you'll learn that Beast has escaped, and in order to get the Sale deed for the Headless Monkey, you will have to recover Beast. However, there are a few additional steps to this quest. Here's what you need to do:

Remove the five cutlasses from the Beasts' cave.

Pick up some wooden planks outside Meathook's house. These can be found on the left side of his house.

Place those on the cage and enter the forest to your right. Break a mop tree branch and bring it back to him.

Search his house for some Banana Grease and give it to him.

Head upstairs to Meathook's bedroom and take the shanty from under his pillow.

Make your way to the top of Hook's Island, equip a musical instrument and play the shanty you just collected.

After a while, Beast should fly down to you. When you pick up the bird, interact with it and you will end up completing the Beast Whisperer commendation. Head back to Meathook, put Beast in his cage, and you'll receive the Bill of Sale for the Headless Monkey.

Although this won't complete the Trial of Thievery, it will begin the next stage which is tied to another commendation.

How to complete the Stantastic Voyage commendation in Sea of Thieves

With the Bill of Sale in hand, return to Stan. Talk to him about furniture and keep selecting the dialogues till he talks about a wardrobe. Eventually, Stan will climb inside the wardrobe. Close the doors, and push the wardrobe into the ocean.

Go to his office and pick up the key to Stan's Previously Owned Vessels. Head to the structure, and open the door with this key. Make your way inside, and you'll find a book with the combination to the safe. Open the safe and collect the third idol. Return this to Corina, and you'll end up completing both the Stantastic Voyage commendation and the Trial of Thievery commendation.

How to complete the Yo-ho-ho, and.... commendation easily

Once you're done with the Trial of Thievery, make your way to the barrel close to Stan's office. Drop a Piece o' Eight into the barrel and you'll receive a grog! Drink this and you'll have completed the Yo-ho-ho-, and... commendation easily.

Where to find all Memoirs and complete the Memoirs of a Legend Vol II in Sea of Thieves

The ten memoirs can be found in these approximate locations (Image via Rare Thief)

To complete this commendation you will have to find all ten Memoir Spots. These spots are as follows:

Treasure Map Forest

Hook Island Sign

Meathook's House

Troll Toll Bridge

Outside the Circus

Inside the Circus

Stan's Shipyard

Outside Captain Smirk's House

Inside Captain Smirk's House

Outside Carla's House

The map above should give you an approximate location of where to find these memoirs in Sea of Thieves.

Where to find Elain's Journals in Sea of Thieves

All the journals can be found in the approximate locations (Image via Rare Thief)

To complete the Escape from Melee Island commendation, you'll have to find all of Elaine's journals in the Sea of Thieves. They can be found in the following areas:

Governor's Mansion Path

Lookout Point Scaffolding

Troll Toll Bridge

Treasure Map Forest

Stan's Shipyard

The map above will give you the approximate location of all these journals.

How to complete the Quest for Guybrush commendation in Sea of Thieves

Before you turn in the final idol, make sure you've completed every other commendation on your journal including collecting all the Memoirs and Journals. Once you've done so, head over to Corina at the Mojo Shop and turn in your final idol. If you've completed everything else, you will receive the following commendations, which will also mark the end of the quest:

The Quest for Guybrush

Legendary Trial Master

Idol o' Many Hands

Governor Guybrush Portrait

This ends the Quest for Guybrush Tall Tale in Sea of Thieves. You will have to wait till the month of October for a new Tall Tale to go live! Happy plundering, Pirates!