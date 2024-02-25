Skull and Bones Bloody Bones Legacy walkthrough and mission rewards

The Bloody Bones Legacy in Skull and Bones is a premium edition-only investigation where players must unearth the treasure of a pirate named Bloody Bones. With a fun pet reward available for completing the investigation, many are looking for walkthroughs to finish this mysterious treasure hunt.

This article looks at how the Bloody Bones Legacy pans out and the mission rewards it has to offer.

Bloody Bones Legacy: How to complete

The investigation letters for Bloody Bones Legacy in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft/YouTube-Deadly Deity)

The prerequisites for accessing this Bloody Bones investigation include purchasing the Premium Edition of Skull and Bones, completing the main missions until the Investigations content is available, and attaining the Buccaneer rank in-game.

This investigation can be claimed at the mailbox since it's a DLC from the Premium Edition.

After accessing the letter in the mailbox, players can start the investigation. They must track down the shipwreck of the Compagnie frigate near the Hovohovo settlement southwest of Sainte-Anne. After accessing the spoils, they must find a ship called La Paradis.

La Paradis in the Bloody Bones investigation that players need to sink (Image via Ubisoft/YouTube-Deadly Deity)

At this point, players must sink La Paradis, after which they shall receive another letter that provides the final hint for the investigation. They must dock at Fort Louis and take the dirt route ahead of them. Taking a right from a crossroad will take them directly to Bloody Bones, who met her fate alongside her tomb and riches.

There will be an illuminated location where a treasure chest can be removed. This spot will be under a tree, and players can recognize it easily. Here, they will find a chest filled with tonnes of Sapphires. Completing Bloody Bones Legacy grants you 20 Uncut Sapphire, a Rugged Chest, and one last letter.

From hereon, navigate to the Investigations area of the Knowledge menu and pick Bloody Bones Legacy using the "Open Archive" command. This will result in the completion of this Skull and Bones Investigation.

Death's Hand pet, which is a part of the Ashen corsair set, will be available in the Rugged Chest in the player's inventory. Besides the pet, you will be rewarded with 2,000 Silver, Cogwheels, and some Wood Tar.

